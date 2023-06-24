Crybullies and Beyond: Four Additional Ways the Left Resembles Nazis

As the far left keeps on pushing perversion month, these are four more ways that suggest they are acting like a National Socialist party.

Question: How do you make sure the solemn promise made to the survivors and the memory of the Holocaust with its call for Never Again is fulfilled, without remembering the history of what really happened?

Do you keep on identifying the emerging parallels in current events to what happened in Germany in the 1930s? Maintaining a record of what happened to compare it to new developments so that the same thing cannot happen ever again, presenting these facts even though they may risk hurting the feelings of the far left?

Or do you bury the facts of recent history under ridiculous rules and illogical lies to support one political point of view?

That alone ensures that it can happen again simply because of the lies. Illogical lies can only be propped up by intimidation and endless repetition.

The obvious answer is that you keep on pointing out the parallels despite the political motivations of those who wish to suppress these discussions.

It speaks volumes that one side of the political spectrum is afraid of the truth and tries to hide it behind ridiculous rules and ‘laws’ that are always conveniently dropped when they want to falsely condemn the pro-freedom right.

Nevertheless, we’re going to continue because you only catch flak when you’re over the target and there are still so many parallels between the current left in the states and the National Socialist German Workers' (Nazi) Party.

Here are four new examples not discussed in my earlier pieces.

The far left and the Nazis insist on indoctrinating children

We shouldn’t have to spend that much time documenting this particular parallel with what is taking place in our society, schools, and certain stores. It should be obvious that this is a form of indoctrination or recruitment into their cult.

They always insist on performing before young impressionable children and indoctrinating youth in school instead of educating them, why?

We all know the reason, it’s the same reason that the National Socialist German Workers' (Nazi) Party insisted that children join the Hitler Youth and that the Soviets insisted that children join the Komsomol.

This similarity is in combination with the fact that as collectivists, they think that children belong to society to mold and shape as they please. As in the WW2 Animated Film by Walt Disney (isn’t that ironic?) entitled: Education for Death- The Making of the Nazi (1943)

Politicization of the non-political: Sen. Murphy has ended loneliness/Hitler has cured despair

You would have had to have been living under a rock not to notice that the far left has tried to politicize every aspect of our lives from kitchen appliances to beer selection. The Holocaust Encyclopedia entry on the Hitler Youth also noted the same thing in that the National Socialist German Workers' (Nazi) Party “tried to extend its influence over all aspects of German society.”

Well, Sen. Chris Murphy, one of the nation’s preeminent gun confiscation proponents has decided to have our big brother government become even more invasive and “establish a national strategy to combat isolation and promote connectedness.”

Isn’t that nice and invasive of him?

Flashback to the Nazi Party imposing its form of invasive authoritarianism with this article from the archives of the New York Times from March 1, 1934 reporting:

Gibbs Says Hitler Has Cured Despair; Finds Unemployment Relief Has Effected Moral Rescue of German Destitute Classes. People 'Can Hope Again'

What is it about the far left in that they must interfere with everything?

Democrats and Nazis have perfected the tactic of Crybullying.

The Nazis may not have invented Crybullying as a pretext to invade Poland, but Democrats have perfected the practice. This tyrannical trait is a perfect fit within the ‘festivities’ of June. In recent years this crybully activity was made famous by the tactics of one Taylor Lorenz of the New York Times. The Urban Dictionary defines a crybully as follows:

A bully who harasses their victim, then goes crying fake tears to a person or group of authority or publicity claiming that their victim harassed them, in order to encourage them to wrongly persecute the victim as well.

However, this wasn’t the first time the left has used this tactic, the Nazis staged a fake attack at the start of WWII:

On Aug. 31, 1939 Nazi agents staged a fake attack on the German radio transmission tower at Gleiwitz, on the German-Polish border. Adolf Hitler used this “attack” as a pretext for the invasion of Poland the next day.

They played the victim, started WWII, and along with the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics USSR, invaded Poland. Doesn’t their cooperation disprove the rivalry talking point that is supposed to ‘prove’ the Nazis aren’t socialist? But we digress.

Nonetheless, we see that leftists love to recycle the same tactics over and over through the decades.

Democrats and Nazis demand complete compliance - you will comply or else.

Have you also noticed how leftist indoctrination and tyrannical tactics vary across the board? From hard-hitting unconstitutional ‘red flag’ gun confiscations, the IRS in ‘Beast Mode’, and the CEO of BlackRock talking about 'forcing behaviors' on the little guy.

To subtle intimidation to silence dissent and demands for full compliance with their socialist national agenda.

You’ve probably seen the famous picture from Nazi Germany in 1936, with one man later identified as August Landmesser standing with his arms crossed, as the crowd raised their arms in unison in the Nazi salute.

Today’s Leftists are similarly demanding that you submit to their agenda. You’re a 'domestic terrorist’ if you refuse to shop at Target. They are in your face with their agenda and if you don’t comply, they complain crybully style to the nation’s socialist media.

This is how it all starts; they indoctrinate your children behind your back and do whatever they can to be as invasive in your life as possible. And then when you push back, they suddenly become the victim. Then when you don’t fully comply with their demands, they label you a ‘domestic terrorist.’

But somehow, we’re supposed to ignore all of this because it might hurt the feelings of the leftists. Never mind that they’ve been lying about this for more than 90 years and still haven’t come up with a cogent explanation as to why National Socialism was ‘far-right’.

So far, we’ve listed 24 of these startling and uncomfortable ways the Democrat Party emulates the Nazi Party. Current events and research are adding more commonalities to an ever-growing list. Their 90-year-old big lie is disintegrating, which means leftists are on the Nazi side of history. And it begs the question, why doesn’t that bother them?

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Picryl, via Wikimedia Commons // CC0 public domain