News the major media don’t want you to see: ‘A dead man in drag, drugs, dildos, and 4 kids’ discovered in housing project apartment

Apparently as a counterpart to the ongoing lavish media attention paid to “Pride Month,” a media black hole has opened up and swallowed a horrifying story of 4 children, ages 5 to 10, rescued from a transsexual sex party in a Boston housing project that turned deadly. Nary a word about it from monarchs of mainstream media, including the hometown Boston Globe. But the always lively Boston Herald either didn’t get the memo or didn’t care.

Matthew Medsger and Joe Dwinell write:

Four children living in squalid conditions while being hidden from first responders were found in an apartment filled with “alcohol, drugs, sex toys” and a dead man, according to an incident report and outraged officials.

“This is sickening,” said At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty. “I was informed by people at the scene that there were drugs, alcohol, sex toys all around the apartment as well as a dead body on the floor.”

That fire department report, obtained by the Herald and confirmed by police response, states that a BFD crew was sent to Old Colony Avenue Saturday morning for a call that a man had gone into cardiac arrest and required medical attention. That address is the Mary Ellen McCormack Housing complex run by the city.

However, according to the incident report, firefighters found more than just a routine medical emergency.

“The apartment was in extremely unsanitary conditions. Approximately 6 adults, who appeared to be males, were seen in the apartment,” they wrote, saying they subsequently found “four children in the back bedroom being hidden by an adult male from first responders.”

According to the incident report the children ranged from ages 5 to 10.

“All of the adult parties were being uncooperative and did not provide helpful information. All adults present denied having children inside the apartment,” they wrote.

Fire crews say they filed a “51A form with the appropriate state agency.”

A 51A form is available for download from the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and is titled “Report of Child(ren) Alleged to be Suffering from Abuse or Neglect.” (snip)

Multiple sources tell the Herald some of the adults were dressed as women when first responders arrived at the scene.