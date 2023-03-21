Eight Startling and Uncomfortable Ways the Democrat Party Emulates the Nazi Party

The Democrat party has been a stain on the nation since its founding in 1828 by a virulently racist president, Andrew Jackson. It was the party of slavery and the Confederacy, it initiated racial segregation by legislating and brutally enforcing Jim Crow laws. It unabashedly aligned with and supported the Ku Klux Klan for over nine decades, thus promoting antisemitism, religious persecution and xenophobia. Over the past 60 years, the Party has embraced and promulgated cultural Marxism which espouses the transformation of traditional American culture and society. The Party has succeeded in undermining the family structure and religious freedom as well as mainstreaming abortions up to the point of birth and what was once considered deviancy.

The Democrat party’s two most exalted figureheads are the fervently racist Woodrow Wilson who set the Party on the path of undermining the Constitution in order to remold the United States into a “modern administrative state” (i.e., socialist) and Franklin Roosevelt who was enamored with and utilized Fascist principles in his “New Deal” thus permanently embedding them in the Party’s psyche.

An unemotional examination of the underlying philosophies and the tactics the Nazi Party used to gain and maintain power reveals not just the common impulse to weaponize the judiciary to eradicate one’s political opponents (e.g., Donald Trump) but numerous other similarities between the Nazis and the Democrat party that cannot be ignored. Here are eight uncomfortable dimensions of that resemblance.

First, racial and ethnic division was a central component of Nazi political strategy and philosophy. The Nazi Party was the most racially obsessed political party in human history. Today’s Democrat party is second only to the Nazi Party in their racial obsession. Every piece of legislation, every accusation against their opponents, every aspect of American society, even weather and climate are framed in imaginary racism.

The Nazi Party’s obsession focused on their perverted belief in the inferiority and superiority of the races or ethnicities. This opened the door for blaming a specific ethnic group for all the problems facing their country. The Democrat party is claiming the root cause of virtually all problems facing this nation is “systemic racism” as theoretically instigated by one particular race.

The Nazis used “fake news,” as does the Democrat party, in order to slice and dice the populace into identity groups and then promulgate grievance-riddled policies aimed at these manufactured factions in order to foment anger at a previously isolated group. Which for the Nazis were the Jews; and for the Democrat party, white heterosexual Christians and Jews.

Second, In the 1920s and early 1930s, the Nazi Party relied on street riots, property damage and gratuitous violence utilizing their militant cadre, the Sturmabteilung (SA), to project power through intimidation while blaming others for the violence. Their ability to terrorize the citizenry and national political leadership played a major role in their ascendance to power as they promised peace and impartial justice if elected. Almost immediately upon assuming the reins of government, they transformed the judicial system into a vehicle of oppression directed their political foes and the Jews while their allies were not prosecuted for any criminal activity.

The Democrat party revealed in the summer of 2020 that they, too, have the wherewithal and inclination to acquiesce to street riots, property damage and gratuitous violence utilizing their militant cadre, Antifa and Black Lives Matter, to project power through intimidation while blaming white supremacy and police brutality for the violence. In the presidential campaign of 2020, the Democrat party implicitly promised peace and impartial justice if elected. Almost immediately upon assuming the reins of government, they transformed the Justice Department into a vehicle of oppression directed at their political foes, Donald Trump and all Constitutional conservatives, while their allies were either not prosecuted or treated extraordinarily leniently.

Third, in January 1933, Hitler was appointed Chancellor of Germany. Within four weeks a mysterious, and in all likelihood staged, fire broke out in the Reichstag (Congress) Building which the Nazis blamed on Communist agitators as their opening salvo in a violent coup. Using this pretext, the Nazis rushed to arrest and harshly prosecute selected elements of their political adversaries, thus intimidating the balance. They also forced through the Reichstag the Enabling Act of 1933 in March of the same year. This law embedded the Nazis as the sole dominant political party and ensured that only the Nazis could win future elections.

The Democrat party seized upon in all likelihood a setup disturbance at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 to proclaim that it was an “armed insurrection” and the opening salvo in a violent coup attempt by Trump, his supporters and white supremacists. Using this pretext, the Democrats rushed to arrest and harshly prosecute those in attendance in order to intimidate their political enemies. In the footsteps of the Nazi Party, the Democrats immediately pushed to pass the For The People Act, which would have overturned virtually all existing voter laws, embedded the Democrats as the sole dominant political party and ensured that only the Democrats could win future elections.

Fourth, antisemitism was a foundational principle of Nazism. Antisemitism, through the Democrats’ nine-decade alliance with the Ku Klux Klan, has long been foundational in the Democrat party. Today, many elected Democrats openly denigrate the state of Israel, glorify the Palestinian terrorists, and claim that Jews are disloyal. Thus, fomenting an exponential increase in anti-Jewish attacks in America’s major cities.

Meanwhile, virtually the entire Democrat hierarchy bows at the feet of America’s most virulent antisemite, Louis Farrakhan, who has referred to Judaism as the “religion of Satan” and Adolf Hitler as “a very great man.” This obeisance to Farrakhan and his ilk is concordant with the mindless acceptance of unbridled antisemitism by the hierarchy of the Nazi Party in the mid-to-late 1920’s.

Fifth, the Nazi Party was fixated on censorship and eliminating any cultural institution, publication or speech that did not fully support them. Further, per socialist dogma, they were determined to destroy the family structure, replacing it with the state. The Nazis were notorious for book-burning rituals to intimidate and send the message that they would shut down anyone and anything that did not align with their ideology. Once in control of the national levers of powers, they did so with impunity particularly in the education sector whose revised primary purpose was to brainwash the youth.

The Democrat Party is figuratively burning books as it uses social media mobs as the vehicle to send the message that they will shut down anyone or anything that does not align with their ideology. Further, they, in league with the teachers’ unions, are hellbent on programming America’s youth and destroying the family structure replacing it with the state.

Sixth, the Nazis perfected the art of indoctrinating the citizenry through propaganda and “fake news.” Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Minister of Propaganda, is credited with saying: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

This strategy has been and continues to be used to great success by the Democrat party and their fellow travelers in the so-called mainstream media. Whether it is the Russian collusion hoax, the so-called armed insurrection on January 6, 2021, climate change as an existential threat to mankind, suppression of voting rights, white supremacy running rampant, the necessity of lockdowns for the Covid pandemic or a myriad of other fabrications, the Party hierarchy lies with impunity as a means to their ends… as did the Nazis.

Seventh, the Nazis, true to socialist ideology, preyed on class envy to stoke tensions and resentment as they blamed the Jews and wealthy capitalists for their nation’s economic woes. The Democrat party hierarchy began in 2009 blaming so-called “white supremacy” together with their century-old tactic of blaming wealthy capitalists for income and economic inequality in order to foment class envy and resentment.

But the similarity does not end there. In an extraordinary juxtaposition, the Nazis were able to vilify the wealthy and the industrialists while the subjects of their vitriol financed the Nazi Party. Hitler assured the German corporate titans that, despite their rhetoric, the Nazis would leave them alone and award them lucrative contracts if they sustained the Party through massive financial support.

The Democrat Party has established a similar rapport with the corporate establishment, in particular the finance and tech sectors. In the belief that they will be left alone by the Democrat party, the American corporate elites have financed the party out to destroy capitalism.

Eighth, Hitler, after serving in World War I, was an avowed communist who eventually joined the National Socialist Party, later renamed the National Socialist Workers (NAZI) Party. He did so because it was larger and also espoused Marxism/socialism. Influenced by Mussolini and his Fascist Party, in the 1920s the National Socialist Party adopted extreme nationalism and government-controlled capitalism as a part of their foundational Marxist/socialist underpinning.

While flirting with it for a number of decades, in the latter half of the Twentieth Century the Democrat party began to fully embrace an American version of the Marxism/socialism that underpinned the NAZI Party. Mark Levin in his seminal work American Marxism, lays out in detail this metamorphosis. For all intents and purposes, the Democrat party could easily be renamed: The National Marxist/Socialist Party.

The greatest threat to the survival of United States as founded is not offshore but within its borders: the Democrat party.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab