VIDEO: BlackRock’s CEO talks ‘forcing behaviors’ on the little guy

Tyranny, a characteristic historically and accurately associated with the State, now seems to be a primary function of the “private” company — the government has outsourced its despotism to the conglomerates and corporations!

As comedian Dave Chappelle might say, “modern problems require modern solutions.”

This week, a resurfaced clip from 2017 went viral across social media; watch below:

Why has everything gone woke these days? ESG scores.



Here is BlackRock CEO Larry Fink along with the CEO of AmEx explaining his desire to “force behaviors” (2017): pic.twitter.com/wCoeoJBD8x — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 4, 2023

If you don’t recognize the megalomaniac in the $10,000 suit talking about the need to “force behaviors” that’s Laurence Fink, the CEO of BlackRock — yes, the same Fink who gave Zelensky “pro bono” advice shortly before our most costly dependent developed the “patronage” scheme to auction off Ukraine to the highest bidder — and he’s loving his role as the “moral” kingpin. The little guy never knows what is best, even that which is in his own interest; thank goodness for the extravagantly wealthy leftist altruists!

We’ve already seen this omniscient-elite-versus-simple-rube movie — Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Idi Amin — can’t these communistic visionaries get a new schtick? Isn’t this storyline a little tired?

Fink’s braggadocious confession is sickening, of course, but it also highlights a phenomenon that seems exclusive to contemporary American politics: “private” business and property has been engulfed by the Fourth Branch, but for all intents and purposes, a facade of separation remains.

During the height of COVID, when state and local governments didn’t require masks, the few “essential” establishments like Wal-Mart and Target did, and where state and local governments didn’t forcefully shutter churches, insurance companies threatened to revoke coverage or jack up premiums.

The American federal constitution is without a doubt a mere shell of what it originally was, but for all the abuses it has sustained, it remains a thorn in the side for the radical ideologues pushing for a new world order…which is why they’ve adjusted fire. If you’re not technically an agent of the State, you aren’t bound by a legal document that precludes you from trampling the little guy; the Waltons and Finks of the world have more latitude to “force behaviors” than a government still (extremely) loosely confined by lawful checks and balances.

In the clip above Fink is, of course, talking about environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), and BlackRock’s commitment in particular to the “social” aspect of this new business model. Fink highlights “gender” and “race” and notes that if a company fails to create a “diverse…team” there will be an “impact” even in terms of “compensation”.

Translation: If you don’t meet the “woke” goals, you’ll take a financial hit.

The ESG cartel got its foot in the door with palatable slogans like “diversification” and “representation” in the workplace — after all, how could we successfully reason with oblivious but well-intentioned liberals that this was all a bait-and-switch? If reality’s striking similarities to George Orwell’s 1984 aren’t red flags, then what is?

We’re only eight days into “Pride” month, which came of the heels of the most sickening display of balls-to-the-wall “pre-gaming” I’ve ever seen (Target’s “tuck-friendly” suits and Bud Light’s “girlhood” promotion were pre-June), and from the looks of it, the ESG metrics are no longer “gender” and “race” but something completely and frighteningly inhuman.

