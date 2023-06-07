Professor labels Target boycotters ‘domestic terrorists’

A University of Michigan professor referred to boycotts, and other threats against ultra-woke big-box retailer Target as a form of literal terrorism in a recent interview on MSNBC. The retail giant recently shed more than $9 billion in market value since it rolled out an extensive LGBTQ Pride collection of apparel and accessories, some aimed at toddlers and babies. After it was revealed that the stores sold LGBTQ-themed onesies for babies, children's books advocating for drag queen shows, and "tuck-friendly" bathing suits, the Minneapolis-based retailer’s value dropped 12% in just one week. It didn’t help that it turned out a few of the items were designed by an avowed Satanist.

Nonetheless, the pushback against Target’s assault on the sensibilities of a great many of its customers prompted Justin Wolfers, a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan, to appear on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” and state:

"One of two things are true. It could be [Target] are cowards and they use that as protection and a smokescreen so they could make a cowardly decision, or it could be that they are actually genuinely concerned about the well-being of their employees and they have had credible threats. If that is the case, when Target caves into this, then it says that the moment you threaten the employees of even a very large corporation, you get to control its policies. This is economic terrorism, literally terrorism, creating fear among the workers and forcing the corporations to sell the things you want, not sell the things you don't."

Heard on MSNBC: Boycotting Target is “literally terrorism” pic.twitter.com/d6i9qTixJ4 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 30, 2023

Other queer and transgender designers also referred to those who prompted Target to remove some of the offending items from some of its’ stores as “domestic terrorists.” A post by a brand called Ash + Chess read, “We are saddened to say that the majority of our collection has been removed from Target stores due to threats from domestic terrorists.”

And now more than 200 LGBTQ organizations have called on Target to “denounce extremists” by, ironically, caving to their demands, which included that Target restock all the Pride merchandise-- both in stores and online-- and release a statement "reaffirming their commitment to the LGBTQ+ community" within 24 hours. Or what? Or else?!

The LGBTQ coalition stated: "When it comes to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, there is no such thing as neutrality.” Sounds rather like a threat to me.

To the addled, twisted, and embittered minds of so-called “progressives,” the 2020 rioters who destroyed large swaths of American cities were not domestic terrorists-- were, in fact, freedom fighters. Nor do they worry much about all the merchandise that has been “removed” from stores such as Target by thieves and flash-grab mobs.

And now Target stores have allegedly received bomb threats from those who demand the return of the full LGBTQ Pride collection. Frankly, it wouldn’t surprise me if any or all prior threats were made by the same people in an attempt to make those repulsed by the PRIDE! merchandise aimed at little kids look like dangerous extremists. (After all, the overwhelming majority of allegedly anti-Black racist incidents turn out to be perpetrated by Blacks.)

So, people who have deeply held beliefs in the existence -- and sacred nature -- of the two sexes are no longer allowed to voice their opinion or choose which stores to patronize without being labeled “domestic terrorists” or such like?

And it isn’t okay for those folks to boycott a massive U.S. corporation making enormous profits, but is okay for so-called progressives to boycott a family-owned bakery if it refuses to bake a cake celebrating, say, anal sex?

LGBTQ organizations can threaten and make demands, but no others can? Ah, I see.

It’s no wonder why mass merchandisers don’t carry Christian Pride collections or feature Christian Pride sections.

If there is a “target” on anyone’s backs, it sure as hell isn’t on those of the LGBTQ community.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab