To defeat transgender madness, maybe it’s time to embrace their logic

News-wise, we’re entering the dog days of summer. Much of the news is “more of the same” stuff. Downtown San Francisco is decaying more badly, a deadly new bacteria will kill us all, Target continues its self-immolation, Republican candidates are ripping each other (not the Democrats) to pieces, etc. Sometimes, it’s hard to keep writing fresh things about old stories. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t important issues still at stake. So-called transgenderism is one such issue because it's the speartip for destroying America’s children and her institutions. So, I have an Alinsky-style idea for countering it.

One year ago, the Daily Wire released Matt Walsh’s documentary asking What Is a Woman? I recommended it at the time. This year, after a Twitter kerfuffle triggered the Streisand effect, 170 million people, at home and abroad, had eyeballs on the movie, although we don’t know how many watched the whole thing. (The more, the better.)

If you haven’t seen it, the movie’s premise is as simple as its title. Matt Walsh asks advocates for so-called transgenderism to answer one question, “What is a woman?” After all, if you’re a man who claims to be a woman, you’d think that you would be able to tell what a woman is.

People who are not invested in the madness understand that a woman is a person with XX chromosomes who (as Matt Walsh nicely said) belongs to the class of people who are capable of having babies. That definition encompasses those who, for specific reasons personal to them, cannot or do not have babies.

For leftists, though, it’s always about their desires operating as fact. If you feel like a woman, you are a woman. And indeed, Nina Turner, a hard-left Democrat politician from Ohio who has worked for CNN, said exactly that:

If someone says they’re a woman, they’re a woman. Not a tough concept. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) June 4, 2023

Every person becomes his or her own god whose divine proclamations must be accepted. “Not a tough concept.”

Often, to ridicule that proposition, those who believe in biological reality will say, “Well, then I’m black because I feel black,” which is an actual possibility, given that race is genetically mutable, while sex is not. Leftists, however, instantly announce that you’re being racist, which shuts down discussion because it’s impossible to respond to something that inane.

It occurred to me, though, upon reading Turner’s bald assertion, that it might be possible to give the “Well, then I’m ____ because I feel ____” approach more heft if we personalize it. I mean, really personalize it. To understand what I mean, I want you to walk back in time with me to when you were in elementary school.

You may remember the intense irritation you felt when someone decided to go “copycat” on you. Whatever you said, the person quickly repeated.

You: Wanna play marbles?

The copycat: Wanna play marbles?

You: Are you copying me?

The copycat: Are you copying me?

You: Stop that!

The copycat: Stop that?

The iterations, obviously, were endless.

The “game” often ended with the frustrated victim physically striking out at the copycat, at which point the copycat would run directly to a parent or teacher, screaming, “He hit me!!” For the victim, it truly was a no-win game.

Think how useful it would be, when someone announces that he or she is transgender to respond with, “Well, I am you.” And then start copycatting.

The person targeted will insist that this is ridiculous. However, once you tire of the initial copycatting, you can explain that you are merely extending the “transgender” philosophy. If they can say they are something and be that thing, you can say that you are a specific person—namely, the person standing in front of you—and be that person.

Indeed, this technique is probably even more effective, not against so-called transgender people, but against their “allies” because there are more of them, and we probably know many of them personally. For example, today, I am ready to identify as Nina Turner and take her seat at CNN. She’s worth an estimated six to seven million dollars, and I’m ready to claim that as mine, too. Why not? After all, if I say I’m Nina Turner, I’m Nina Turner. Not a tough concept.

I freely acknowledge that mine is a bizarre and risible idea. However, my point is that the whole “transgender” edifice is just as bizarre and risible—yet it’s been pushed into American institutions with tremendous effect.

There’s got to be a way to break through the madness and bring it directly to every advocate’s doorstep and core identity could be the way. Because leftists have abandoned reality and the logic that goes with it, maybe it’s time that we enter their world and argue on their terms.

Use the comments to let me know what you think.