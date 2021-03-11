New York Times goes full crybully demanding no criticism of its reporter Taylor Lorenz who dishes it out, sometimes falsely

Powerful people feigning victimization to silence those who challenge them has become a widespread phenomenon among the power elite. This masquerade has earned them the neologism “crybully.” The Urban Dictionary defines a cry bully as

Someone who uses the perceived righteousness of a social justice cause as a pretext to abuse others, and then plays the victim when confronted about that abuse. "I've never met a social justice warrior, victicrat, or practitioner of identity politics who wasn't a cry bully." Crybullies are a growing feature of public life and now can be found at the heights of institutional power and prominence

The current champion of crybullying works at the New York Times, a reporter named Taylor Lorenz, whose beat is aptly described by Sister Toldjah:

Lorenz’s entire career at the New York Times largely revolves around, get this, social media naming and shaming. Yes, that’s an actual beat. As Fox News noted… she’s known as a “tattletale journalist” amongst her critics, and has been known to try and make online social media “connections” with the teenage children of high-profile public figures like Kellyanne and George Conway, which I wrote about last year.

Tucker Carlson called her out Tuesday night in a segment. Here is what he said about her:

For daring to name her and show her picture, Carlson was accused of “harassment” by the Times and many others. Sister Toldjah:

“Journalists” at the WaPo, AP, the Daily Beast, and other “news” outlets accused Carlson of trying to stir up harassment against Lorenz, making absurd claims that in no way matched the reality of the situation, as I noted in an extensive write-up this morning. The Times weighed in this afternoon with a brief statement in which they slammed Carlson and claimed Lorenz provided valuable reporting for the paper, yada yada: “In a now familiar move, Tucker Carlson opened his show last night by attacking a journalist. It was a calculated and cruel tactic, which he regularly deploys to unleash a wave of harassment and vitriol at his intended target. Taylor Lorenz is a talented New York Times journalist doing timely and essential reporting. Journalists should be able to do their jobs without facing harassment.”

Tucker responded last night in a segment that included an interview with The Federalist’s Sean Davis. He elaborated on how the New York Times has treated him and his family, attempting to expose his home address (Tucker’s home has been attacked by a mob), behaving far more egregiously than any of the purported sins (saying her name and showing her picture) he has committed against Ms. Lorenz.

It is worth watching in full:

Ms. Lorenz has a lot to answer for in her career. Glenn Greenwald – who has himself endured genuine and serious harassment in the wake of exposing misbehavior of others -- provided extensive coverage at Substack. His basic point is that powerful people in the media are angry that others have the opportunity to criticize them, especially now that the internet and social media bypass the gatekeepers. The article is quite long, but here is a sample:

[S]he has been repeatedly caught fabricating claims about influential people, and attempting to ruin the reputations and lives of decidedly non-famous people. In the last six weeks alone, she twice publicly lied about Netscape founder Marc Andreessen: once claiming he used the word “retarded” in a Clubhouse room in which she was lurking (he had not) and then accusing him of plotting with a white nationalist in a different Clubhouse room to attack her (he, in fact, had said nothing). She also often uses her large, powerful public platform to malign private citizens without any power or public standing by accusing them of harboring bad beliefs and/or associating with others who do. (She is currently being sued by a citizen named Arya Toufanian, who claims Lorenz has used her private Twitter account to destroy her reputation and business, particularly with a tweet that Lorenz kept pinned at the top of her Twitter page for eight months, while several other non-public figures complain that Lorenz has “reported” on their non-public activities). It is to be expected that a New York Times journalist who gets caught lying as she did against Andreessen and trying to destroy the reputations of non-public figures will be a topic of conversation. ... [she] is receiving attention is because she has become a leading advocate and symbol for a toxic tactic now frequently used by wealthy and influential public figures (like her) to delegitimize criticisms and even render off-limits any attempt to hold them accountable. Specifically, she and her media allies constantly conflate criticisms of people like them with “harassment,” “abuse” and even “violence.” That is what Lorenz did on Tuesday when she co-opted International Women’s Day to announce that “it is not an exaggeration to say that the harassment and smear campaign I have had to endure over the past year has destroyed my life.” She began her story by proclaiming: “For international women’s day please consider supporting women enduring online harassment.” She finished it with this: “No one should have to go through this.” Notably, there was no mention, by her or her many media defenders, of the lives she has harmed or otherwise deleteriously affected with her massive journalistic platform. That is deliberate. Under this formulation, if you criticize the ways Lorenz uses her very influential media perch — including by pointing out that she probably should stop fabricating accusations against people and monitoring the private acts of non-public people — then you are guilty of harassing a “young woman” and inflicting emotional pain and violence on her (it’s quite a bizarre dynamic, best left to psychologists, how her supporters insist on infantilizing this fully grown, close-to-middle-aged successful journalist by talking about her as if she’s a fragile high school junior; it’s particularly creepy when her good male Allies speak of her this way).

Twitter (for now) has supplied a chance for others to quite properly ridicule. Ed Driscoll of Instapundit collected a sample:

I don’t think that the Times and Lorenz can win this battle. The media, including its most prestigious members, have suqandered their credibility, and only a small subculture of left wing Democrats accpt what they say and write uncritically. She is such an egregious bully, and the evidence is so blatant, that the only legitimate response to her cries of pain is scornful laughter.