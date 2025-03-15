The Obamas' podcast bombs

Q. Why did Joe Biden cross the road?

A. He doesn’t remember.



Q. Why did Donald Trump cross the road?

A. It’s fake news. He didn’t really cross the road.



Q. Why did Barack Obama cross the road?

(This is not a racist joke.)

A. Michelle was chasing him with a …. um ….

She was wearing an “appliance,” and he liked it

too much.

I could keep going all night if you want. This is what a political science degree will get you: a career in comedy. And it’s so lucrative, I can write for American Thinker in my spare time.

Joking aside, it’s nice to see such a deserving , um … person as “Big Mike” get the all-star treatment from the media , upon launching a podcast called “IMO,” and then watch said podcast crash and burn in its first two days.



“Big Mike” has a big brother named Craig Robinson, they both went to Princeton, and then “Big Mike” met Barack Obama and got married.

One suspects they did not have Sasha and Malia in the customary way.



Barack does have at least two brain cells functioning. As a Chicago Machine operative, he learned from Rod Blagojevich that the easiest way to political office is marrying the not-quite-beautiful daughter of a Chicago Machine ward boss, even if that daughter isn’t really a daughter.



Now that the Obama name, and his Democratic Party Deep State (DPDS), are poison in the mouths of most Democrats — having produced Trump in 2016, four years of abysmal failures and enormous, poorly-concealed graft in 2021-24, and then Trump again with a vengeance — “Big Mike” and Brother Craig decided to rehab the Obama brand with this podcast idea.

They were hoping to put “Big Mike” and Barack back in the White House in 2028.

But the podcast has been another abysmal failure — proving once again that the media can lead us to swamp water, but they can’t make us drink.

Total views for “IMO” were around 20,000 in the first 16 hours of its much-hyped premiere, and 65,000 in the first 24 hours. (I didn’t click on “play,” although I was badly tempted. Praise God for leading me not into temptation. I was just monitoring the “views” clicker on YouTube. It was moving about as fast as molasses in January.)



For comparison, during the same period, one Joe Rogan podcast got close to a million views. But no conservative will ever, ever get that much free advertising in my lifetime by launching a podcast.

Never ever.



I understand they’re not even talking politics, or social issues, or “appliances.” They’re just very, very wrapped up in themselves, talking about all the hardships that black millionaires suffer on Martha’s Vineyard.

In other words, nothing.

As it turns out, “Big Mike” has an even bigger, brassier pair than most fledgling podcasters who crash and burn (even me), because the YouTube comment section hasn’t been disabled. And it’s hilarious. Naturally, the Internet Troll Legions have responded in force, and it’s not pretty. Twitter/X is also lighting up with remarks.



The trolls were evidently the ones who finally pumped up “IMO” views to over 100,000 after 36 hours. Perhaps the best was a screenshot of Craig chatting with “Big Mike,” with the caption, “Which one is Michelle?” (I wish I had writers like this. I could rival “Saturday Night Live,” back when it was funny.)



Then of course, everyone’s not-so-favorite transgender (Dylan Mulvaney) was Whoopi’s guest on “The View.” As if nobody could see this coming after he single-handedly destroyed the multi-billion-dollar Bud Light brand, his new book on “becoming a woman” also crashed and burned, even more spectacularly.

The Book Which Must Not Be Named (hello, Harry Potter fans) has never, ever cracked the Top 500 sellers on Amazon. Currently, it’s sitting at Number 1,098 (which means roughly 400 copies have been sold). As Desi Arnaz might have said, Mr. Mulvaney has some ’splaining to do to his publisher.

I’ve previously written at length about the difference between men and women. I did more than my share of research. I’ve done the math, and it isn’t even hard. For example, the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team, led by Megan Rapinoe, lost 5-2, to a team of 14-year-old boys.

On “The View,” Whoopi and Mr. Mulvaney were trying to out-stupid each other regarding that difference. Yeah, I watched that, so you don’t have to. But if you insist, here .

Whoopi mentioned, with some distaste, Gavin Newsom’s recent discovery that allowing men to pretend to be women, and compete with women on the playing field, is “unfair.” Well, Gavin is the only leftie in recent political memory who launched a podcast that was actually successful, because all his guests are conservatives.



When you only have guests who are just as left-wing, and just as POC and/or LGBTQ as you are (like Craig and “Big Mike,” or Mr. Mulvaney), you have an echo chamber. It’s as boring as watching corn grow.

The only people who want to see yet another left-wing echo chamber could fit into one San Francisco zip code, with room to spare. But we knew that.



Regarding Gavin’s strategic decision to abandon the most lunatic LGBTQ fringe, we’ve seen this movie before.

Every Blue State leftie holding statewide office, hoping to run for the presidency in four years, follows the blue rint of … um … “Big Mike’s” husband: now that you’ve got a safe statewide office, and you don’t have to pander to your lunatic left-wing fringe base until your Big Moment, pretend to steer a course toward the center.

Gavin is perhaps the first semi-Stalinist politician in America to realize that a full-on, full-frontal bearhug of the trans agenda — and that agenda would be hilarious, if so many left-wing parents weren’t falling for it and having their own children mutilated, for virtue-signaling purposes — is political suicide.

So perhaps he does have at least two functioning brain cells. But I'm still not voting for him.

(“Big Mike Chases Barack Across the Road.” AI image created by Jim Davis with Hailuo AI.)