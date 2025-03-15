The Democrat party is in dire need of shock therapy in the form of hard truths

The Democrat party has lost its way, falling off the left side of the trail into the quagmire of the woke progressive assault on the unjustness of reality. Some unsolicited advice is hereby offered to the DNC should it admit it needs a course correction.

Fully disclose how you manipulate Democrat voters: Tell them that you strive to create and maintain a pool of dissident victims of fabricated social injustices. Let them know that, above all, it is necessary to perpetuate their victimization to secure your electoral base.

Let them know that the Party gives lip service to “hope and change,” but that its real goal is to generate social chaos that requires restructuring America into an autocracy that will then subjugate them.

Let them know that they are the useful idiots of the insurgent elitist left that seeks only to exploit their insecurities in their quest for power and control.

Let them know that you relieve them of the time and effort required to engage in critical thinking by supplying them with MSM talking points which they can simply regurgitate. (Promoting marijuana helps in this regard.)

Let them know that strengthening the Deep State precludes attaining social justice. Forget about going green if the Deep State is threatened. Burn Musk’s EVs if he dares weaken the bureaucracy!

Get a handle on the hypocrisy: Wind farms are the way to go...just NIMBY! You deplorables, garbage, and Nazis had better stop the hate speech! We vilify Catholicism, but praise the Pope for advocating open immigration! We support women’s rights even though we can’t define “woman.” Do this, dear Democrats, and people might start to think you have principles.

Try to learn from the outcomes of your policies: Your knee-jerk, immediate gratification, party-loyalist-pleasing approach to social issues only gives rise to new social issues that you then address in the same fashion, creating a vicious cycle of negative outcomes. “It’s who we are!” leads to open borders. Open borders lead to sanctuary cities. Sanctuary cities lead to urban chaos. Oops! Better refund the police.

Abandon identity politics: People are individuals, not cloned species. The outcome of your “divide and conquer” strategy has been worsening polarization, not unification under the banner of progressivism.

Abandon woke DEI: Minorities and marginalized are to be treated with respect, but not exaltation. Pushing them to the head of the line serves no one, nor does it make friends and influence people.

Stick to English: Pushing your disruptive agenda with newspeak wordsmithing in such areas as gender and race flies in the face of the natural order. You declare yourselves to be “scientists,” but impose irrational, unnatural concepts on the culture.

Invite Musk/DOGE to assist you in redirecting revenue flows from kickback scams such as USAID to bolstering the Social Security and Medicare funds.

Not too many decades ago, the Democrat party was capable of constructive policy. JFK implored America to “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Bill Clinton reduced the welfare rolls by nearly 60% and cut the Federal workforce by ~400,000.

Today’s Democrat party and its anti-American backers have succeeded in bringing out the worst in its cultural left activists, converting them from social reform advocates into a cadre of angry, petulant dissidents upon whose back they seek to attain total social control. The outcome instead has been paralyzing polarization. Time for the Party to “move back” rather than “move on!”

