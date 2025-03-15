Washington state attorney general is mad at sheriff's office for complying with federal law

Blaze Media recently reported:

Washington state Attorney General Nick Brown, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit against the Adams County Sheriff's Office, claiming it has been ‘illegally collaborating’ with the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

The article went on to say:

A press release from Brown's office argued that the sheriff's office had violated state law, including by holding individuals in custody ‘based only on their immigration status.’

The “Everblue State’s” “Evergreen State’s” A.G. also accused the sheriff’s office of generally helping immigration agents and routinely providing federal officials with information on illegal aliens.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is violating state law?!! The state is violating federal law, you idiots!

Democrats love big, centralized federal government when they run it, but magically turn into avid and moralizing state’s right advocates when they don’t.

The A.G. and the state wouldn’t be nearly as upset if the feds wished to get info on -- or deport -- MAGA members, Christians, assorted straight white males, or pro-lifers. But, dammit, obeying federal law by cooperating in identifying illegals is … illegal! Duh!

I once had an older friend who I was sitting with. His mother was there, too. For some reason he considered something innocuous I said disrespectful and told me, “You have to respect your elders.”

His mother then admonished him to be more tolerant. He promptly told her, voice raised, “Shut up, mother!”

You can’t make it up.

The hypocrisy reminds me of the Washington state attorney general. It is as if a thief called the cops to report that the car he stole was stolen from him.

“How dare he!”

You just can’t fix stupid.

Image: Picryl, via Wikimedia Commons // CCO public domain