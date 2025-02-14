We’re Living through the Biggest Scandal of All Time

All four of the biggest scandals in U.S. history have happened in just the past few years:

(a) the cover-up of Joe Biden’s decline;

(b) lawfare against Trump;

(c) the cover-up of Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling, and now; and

(d) billions wasted, by not just the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), but also by many other agencies, and being uncovered by Elon Musk’s DOGE.

In this writer’s opinion, it’s all a series of causes and desired effects. The Democrat party Deep State (DPDS) loathe Trump. They used every trick in their trick bag, from “Russia collusion” to lawfare to assassination attempts, to beat him and present Hillary, then Biden, then Kamala as a superior candidate. The scams are the “why.”

The worst example is the vanishing migrant children. Some of the NGOs getting contracts from Team Biden to house unaccompanied minors (now known as “child-trafficking victims”) were getting multi-billion-dollar contracts. Over 300,000 of those children have simply vanished.

Anyone who made them vanish was, almost certainly, also paying the NGOs. That’s the scam. The NGOs were paid for taking the “raw materials” off Team Biden’s hands, and then they got paid again for the “finished product.”

Their CEOs received enormous salaries. And as we know from the corporate world, the salaries may not be the biggest part of the compensation they received. For example, here in Illinois, Michael Tipsord, CEO of State Farm Insurance, gets a salary of $2.4 million. But his bonuses were $21.8 million.

All this is for securing billions by canceling thousands of fire insurance policies in Southern California — where another disaster was precipitated by Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass, and other Democrats, again in pursuit of ideological goals.

As the Epstein/Maxwell case demonstrates, child-trafficking is big money — and as their client list may yet prove, DPDS operatives are probably Epstein customers as well. Vanishing migrant kids is just the most morally offensive scam the DPDS operated in the Biden years. Many other scams, large and small, were almost as offensive.

USAID, created by a JFK executive order in 1961, was intended to steer foreign aid in a manner that benefited America’s national interests. Instead, it’s been scattering taxpayers’ billions like candy at a Santa Claus parade, for any left-wing initiative (or terrorist group) that raised its ugly head and extended its tentacles.

Billions of dollars have vanished, so USAID has been shut down, and it’s being audited. What was created by executive order can be stopped by executive order, despite the caterwauling from DPDS propaganda minions that it’s “illegal.”

They spent $40 million on HIV medications for transgender hookers in South Africa, $47,000 on a trans opera in Colombia, $2 million on sex changes and LGBT initiatives in Guatemala, and $1.5 million to promote DIE in Serbia. They spent $8 million to study the “effect of flavored cigarettes on bisexuals and lesbians” and another $8 million to train Sri Lankan journalists to avoid using “binary-gendered language.” Then there’s the $20 million for a Sesame Street TV show in Iraq.

We haven’t even discussed the long list of “climate catastrophe prevention” and “a third-world woman’s right to choose” grants.

All this money was spent, or stolen, under the guise of ideological goals — regardless of whether initiatives such as abortion and transgender rights conflict with local cultures, or with what local governments want, or whether enough charging stations were available for all their new electric vehicles, or whether the vehicles bought with our money would be built in the U.S. or China.

Zelensky, the Ukrainian leader, wonders aloud about the $200 billion in aid he allegedly received. He says he received only $70 billion. Where did the other $130 billion go? (We also spent $100 million to contain the spread of HIV in Ukraine.)

The Wuhan Institute of Virology got $53 million for gain-of-function research. This is how the COVID virus was unleashed on the world.

Hundreds of millions were spent for irrigation systems and fertilizer in Afghanistan. One hopes the fertilizer was organic. All this was used to produce opium poppies, the source of most of the world’s heroin. And now the Taliban are raking in the profits.

An NGO linked to al-Qaeda received hundreds of thousands. Similar NGOs linked to terrorist groups in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza also received funding from USAID — in addition to the millions of U.S. tax dollars funneled to Hamas through UNRWA.

Finally and most notably, the propaganda bureaus received millions disguised as “subscriptions,” paid for with your tax dollars. Politico received $8 million; the New York Times and Associated Press also received millions.

All these so-called “news” outlets promise subscribers “hard-hitting reporting,” but for years there was little reporting on any of these subsidies for left-wing ideology and terrorism, or for their own propaganda. They were focused on DPDS talking points, such as “Hunter’s laptop is Russian disinformation” and calling January 6 an “insurrection.”

Team Biden trundling pallets stacked with taxpayers’ $100 bills out the door, to whoever applied for a contract or grant consistent with far-left ideology, is the worst scandal in history. It eclipses the DPDS and its propaganda bureaus chanting, “Joe is as sharp as he ever was” for over four years — from the start of his 2020 campaign to the disastrous debate with Trump last June — while he was being operated like a Muppet by his handlers. This has fallen to the second worst scandal in history.

It also eclipses the Biden clan’s influence-peddling and its cover-up, starting with “Hunter’s laptop is Russian disinformation.” That scandal dropped to Number Three. Nine years of lawfare against Team Trump is Number Four.

We can only infer that all these scandals are a series of causes and desired effects. Thus, they’re one gigantic scandal, making Watergate look as though Nixon deserved only a stern reprimand.

Everybody apparently got his cut of the billions in loot. Biden pardoned the top-level offenders.

A Hollywood studio would make a lot of money with documentaries on all this. Producers could track down perpetrators — from the $130 billion missing in Ukraine to a $70,000 DIE musical in Ireland to the $32,000 for trans comic books in Peru to the electric vehicles in other countries — and document, on film, any measurable results.

This writer’s guess is that the actual results are either nonexistent or very tiny and symbolic, to provide a façade camouflaging what really happened to most of that money.

Then, at the end of each documentary, the producers could track down Democrats who approved each of the pallets of cash bulldozed out the door, and show each Democrat’s net worth “before” and “after.” Viewers could draw their own conclusions.

They could start with every Biden pardon recipient, and the 51 intel executives who signed the “Russian disinformation” letter, with zero evidence.

Such a series of documentaries would be cheap to produce and well received. It would surely make millions. But it counters Hollywood’s Prime Directive (“Never say anything bad about a Democrat”), and it makes too much sense. Perhaps some independent studio could strike gold with such documentaries.

For now, every member of Team Trump should start every interview by speaking directly to American voters: “If you ever vote for a Democrat again, you need your head examined.”

Jim Davis is an I.T. specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis, the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and The Daily Caller. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.