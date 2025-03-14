On XY in XX’s Sports, Whoopi G. Opens Her Mouth—and Removes All Doubt

“It’s better to remain silent and be thought a fool,” goes the amusing saying, “than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.” Despite this well known warning, there nonetheless is a show that specializes in removing such doubt—it’s called The View. A case in point is a recent episode in which co-host Caryn Johnson (aka Whoopi Goldberg) essentially claimed that people opposed to having female-identifying men in women’s sports are ignorant. She further defended the MUSS (Made-up Sexual Status, aka “transgender”) agenda with the now quite stale argument that “God doesn’t make mistakes.”

Now, while I don’t blame God, it could occur to one that if mistakes didn’t somehow manifest themselves in the human population, how could you explain Whoopi’s reasoning ability?

Moreover, Goldberg’s theory does not support her MUSS agenda but refutes it. For if all is ordained by God and is thus without flaw, then no one could possibly “be born in the wrong body,” right? (Not to mention that babies afflicted with spina bifida must not actually exist. Well, darn it, the fake news sure fooled me there!)

Anyway, Goldberg made her comments Monday while interviewing guest Dylan Mulvaney, the MUSS “influencer” best known for being the vehicle through which Bud Light’s brand was destroyed two years ago. Introducing the topic of MUSS men in women’s sports by registering shock that California governor Gavin Newsom conveniently switched positions on this issue and admitted that such participation was “unfair,” Goldberg stated:

So, when you come in and you say, these are men competing against women, you’re assuming that the women are weak and just can’t do anything. Have you seen female athletes?! [Goldberg asked this with the implication that at issue are Amazons.] They know what they’re doing, so I’m not sure what’s going on or why this is an issue.

Of course, it completely eluded Goldberg, and apparently everyone else on the low-IQ View panel, that she had completely undermined her own argument. Because if the female athletes “know what they’re doing,” Whoopi should listen to them.

And they’re the ones saying it’s unfair that they should have to compete with men!

In fact, they’re more passionate about this than anyone else because it affects their athletic careers.

These female athletes do know what they’re doing, too, for a simple reason: During their many years of development, they’ve all bumped up against male competition and well know the differences.

For example, female soccer players may know that in 2017, the U.S. National Women’s Team—then number one in the world—lost a scrimmage 5-2 against the FC Dallas U-15 boys academy team.

Yes, that would be 14-year-old lads, and perhaps some 13-year-olds, too.

Responding to queries about this in 2023 was another female athlete Goldberg could listen to. The boys “should beat us,” said women’s soccer legend Carli Lloyd on X. “Bigger, stronger, faster!”

For another example, if you’re a female runner, you very likely know that the records in the 400- and 800-meter runs for 14-year-old boys are better than the women’s world records. There are numerous other illustrative examples, too, but the point has been made.

Some women who don’t know the above, however, are those such as Goldberg and Teleprompter-potato journalists whose knowledge of sex differences comes from college women’s studies courses or Hollywood girl-power movies.

An example would be NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro, who exposed her brilliance while interviewing tennis great John McEnroe in 2018. Responding to the latter’s statement that Serena Williams was the “best female tennis player in the world,” Navarro said, “Some wouldn’t qualify it; some would say she’s the best player in the world [period—male or female]. Why qualify it?” This led to controversy, with McEnroe being asked to apologize for subsequently stating that Williams would be ranked about 700 on the men’s tour (probably a generous assessment), and his refusing to bend the knee. But why not just listen to Williams herself?

After all, while talking about the possibility of playing an exhibition match against then-men’s number one Andy Murray, she said on a 2014 episode of Late Night with David Letterman:

If I were to play Andy Murray, I would lose 6-0, 6-0 in five to six minutes, maybe 10 minutes. No, it’s true. It’s a completely different sport. The men are a lot faster and they serve harder, they hit harder, it’s just a different game. I love to play women’s tennis. I only want to play girls, because I don’t want to be embarrassed [video below].

And that comes from Williams, a “Have you seen female athletes?!” type if ever there were one.

As for the “Have you seen View hosts?!” type—namely, Whoopi—don’t be surprised at her delusion. As I explained Monday on X:

A little background: What Goldberg is expressing...is the feminist view that prevailed in the ‘80s, ‘90s and into the early 2000s. It’s the idea that women can equal men in sports—and that the gap is already almost nonexistent—all they need is enough training and time to ‘catch up’ to the men. I grew up being inundated with this nonsense (not that I ever believed it). But that’s where this comes from.

(In fact, feminist doctrine back then stated that the sexes were essentially the same except for the superficial physical differences; therefore, if you raised boys and girls identically, they’d end up the same in terms of inclinations and capacities.)

Mainstream media and “scholars” continually made the above case, too. A representative example was a 1992 New York Times article titled, “2 Experts Say Women Who Run May Overtake Men.” Apparently having the prescience of Al Gore making a global warming prediction, these “experts” said that women should be running marathons as fast as men do by 1998 and that they’d catch up to males in shorter events by the middle of this century. In reality, not only didn’t the former happen, but the intersex performance gap in running actually widened through the ’90s (no doubt due to better drug testing).

So what can be said of Goldberg? She’s 69 years old, and reflects the above indoctrination. So we could tell her: The ’90s called, and they want their feminism back.

This said, I so wish I could say to conservatives and everyone else: Satan called, and he wants feminism back, period. It’s doing great damage to society. Unfortunately, too many good people accept many of its suppositions, and the Prince of Darkness no doubt likes it right where it is, in this world, with us.

For those interested, a video of Goldberg’s comments is below.

Whoopi Goldberg tells Dylan Mulvaney that people who oppose men in women's sports don't know anything about women's or trans people's bodies:



"You're assuming that the women are weak and just can't do anything."



Or maybe we're just aware of biological reality 🫠 pic.twitter.com/pkGLS7OR6I — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 10, 2025

