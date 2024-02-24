VIDEO: Which president is the real dictator?

It’s become axiomatic that the fascist far left and the national socialist media (being one and the same) will always accuse the pro-freedom right of what they are doing to cause confusion and chaos. Accusing President Trump of wanting to be a dictator and comparing him to Hitler have become a cottage industry, and the campaign hasn’t even really started. But as we noted many times, there are countless ways in which the Democrats are very much like the Nazis, with Biden’s dictator moves being the latest example.

We listed out 12 instances of the media projecting on steroids, with a number to add to the list — many from the creator of “Godwins’ Law,” the new Hitler card admonishment that we’re not supposed to make these comparisons (unless the left does it — then it’s okay):

Yes, it’s okay to compare Trump to Hitler. Don’t let me stop you.

‘Trump Knows What He’s Doing’: The Creator of Godwin’s Law Says the Hitler Comparison Is Apt

‘Godwins’ Law’ Creator Justifies Trump-Hitler Comparisons in Searing Column: ‘The Parallels…Seem Inescapable’

Just How Similar Is Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler?

Fact Check: Is Donald Trump, Adolf Hitler Viral Quote Comparison Accurate?

Donald Trump's history with Adolf Hitler and his Nazi writings: ANALYSIS

Is it wrong to compare Trump to Hitler? No.

Hillary Clinton likens Trump to Hitler and warns he would end democracy

The Uncanny Resemblance of the Beer Hall Putsch and the January 6 Insurrection

Anti-liberty leftists have actually gone so far as to caution against comparing President Trump to Hitler because, according to them, it causes the unpardonable injury of denigrating Hitler. Seriously.

Of course, no authoritarian leftist worth his salt would pass up a chance to accuse President Trump of wanting to be a dictator. Never mind that unlike those with the collectivist mindset of the far left, we on the pro-freedom right are grounded in limited government and individual liberty and wouldn’t abide by such actions.

The irony in all this is that while the sock puppet in chief jumped on board with making this ridiculous comparison — previously verboten by leftist lore — it’s the dear leader that more closely fits the comparison to a dictator and Herr Hitler — never mind all of the startling and uncomfortable ways the national socialist “Democrat” Party emulates the Nazi Party that we’ve documented so far.

President Trump merely used certain words deemed verboten by the nation’s authoritarian left, while the video and the list detail actual dictatorial actions by Herr Biden — to the point of bragging about defying the Supreme Court in unconstitutionally buying votes with other people’s money, taken at gunpoint.

All of these are detailed and listed in the video.

Dictator Move 1: The eviction moratorium. Dictator Move 2: The vaccine mandates. Dictator Move 3: Canceling student loans. Dictator Move 4: The “Disinformation Governance Board.” Dictator Move 5: Destroying American energy. Dictator Move 6: Biden’s massive land grab. Dictator Move 7: Naming parents “domestic terrorists.” Dictator Move 8: Targeting pro-life demonstrators. Last year, Dictator Move 9: Censoring YOU. Dictator Move 10: Forcing transgenderism in schools. Actually, let’s make it 11: Trying to throw your political rival in jail is the ULTIMATE dictator move. Biden has been President for 3 years and issued 131 executive orders so far — a little less than an average of 1 PER WEEK. During his first year in office alone, he issued 77 orders — almost double Obama’s first year, and 40% more than Trump’s first year.

The video goes on to detail a couple more Biden dictator moves, but the point is made. While the national socialist media continually complain and propagandize that President Trump is the next rendition of that “swashbuckling little politician,” it would seem as though leftists can’t get Germany’s most infamous dictator out of their minds. It’s almost as if they admire the man. Maybe that’s why they talk about him so much.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.