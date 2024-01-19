Leftists emulating Nazis: Rivals, lunatics, and Klansmen

Since the authoritarian left keeps on violating its own little “rules” on ever mentioning the Nazis or Hitler while it projects on the issue all the time, we of the pro-freedom community must defend ourselves, correct the record, and continue to document the growing list of ways the Democrat party emulates the Nazi Party. The similarities between the Democratic National Committee and the National Socialist German Workers’ Party began 100 years ago in the 1910s and ’20s. Leftists have always been in rivalries with one another in how they can enslave the rest of humanity, while they pretend to foster “‘equality,” or their new BS buzzword, “equity.”

Rivals: Leftist conflicts over ideological minutia no one else cares about.

These rivalries are one of the first and foremost similarities between leftists and Nazis. Authoritarian collectivists have always exploited this fact as “proof” that somehow, some way, certain leftist factions are “far-right” when it proves the exact opposite. This rivalry issue was made clear in the academic paper “How and Why Fascism and Nazism Became the ‘Right.’”

[T]he convention of affiliating fascism and National Socialism with the right wing originated during the acute ideological war between Marxist and non-Marxist currents of socialism in the first half of the twentieth century. That war had several hot outbreaks where Fascists and Nazis eliminated evolutionary socialists and communists in their corresponding countries and abroad, whereas Bolsheviks did the same to other fellow socialists.

It’s important to understand that communism, socialism, Marxism, and fascism are all collectivist ideologies born of ancient concepts. Plato’s Republic from ancient Greece is one source of these discussions. Even leftists admit that the first “genuinely socialist position” was the book Utopia, published over 500 years ago, or more than three centuries before Marx showed up. Even the first documented use of the term “socialism” was in November of 1827, while Karl was still in training lederhosen.

Socialism isn’t the exactly the same as Marxism, and there is a rivalry between these collectivist ideologies, as exemplified by this quote from Adolf Hitler in the book Hitler and I, by Otto Strasser:

I am a socialist, and a very different kind of socialist from your rich friend Reventlow. I was once an ordinary working-man. I would not allow my chauffeur to eat worse than I eat myself. But your kind of socialism is nothing but Marxism.

These leftist ideological rivalries were widespread at the time, with reports from all over the world of “right-wing” and “left-wing” socialists due to ideological differences in collectivist parties. The New York Times reported on June 26, 1918 that the “French Socialist Party Is Split; Thomas Heads New Wing ‘Socialists of the Right.’” Then the “Newspaper of Record” reported on factions of a socialist party in NYC naming “Two Tickets Right and Left Wing” as a “serious split” in the party. Then, on September 2, 1919, the New York Times reported that “Left Wing Socialists Widen the Breach with the Right-Wing or Conservative Faction” at the National Socialist Party in Chicago, splitting the socialist congress, reporting a day later that the left-wing faction of the National Socialist Party withdrew from the parent body.

The New York Times then reported on March 2, 1920 that French Socialists spurn Bolshevism, relating that the National Socialist Congress voted against the adoption of Lenin’s program. A story in the New York Times on October 4, 1920, that in Italy the “Lenin Faction Wins Italian Socialism; Big Split Now Inevitable,” reported that, like other socialist parties around the world, it had a right wing, known as the Reformists and a left wing, known as the official Socialists, said to be their Maximalists and revolutionists. The Nazis also had these rivalries, with a report in the New York Times on November 28, 1925 of a Hitlerite riot in Berlin:

The National socialist-Labor Party, of which Adolf Hitler is patron and father, persists in believing Lenin and Hitler can be compared or contrasted in a party meeting. On the speaker’s assertion that Lain was the greatest man, second only to Hitler, and that the difference between communism ‘ and the Hitler faith was very slight, a faction war opened with whizzing beer glasses.

Another New York Times report confirms that the Bolsheviks persecuted and locked up their collectivist political rivals: “Socialists Fill Soviet Jails.” And there are plenty of other examples of rifts in the far-left ecosphere — here, here, here, and here.

All this proves that the Nazis were just like their fellow authoritarian leftists in persecuting their ideological rivals, as with the very first report in the New York Times on Herr Hitler, 100 years ago, that claimed they were “reactionary” (right-wing), supposedly because of this rivalry. We’ve proven this is the opposite and that this is the origin of the left’s biggest lie.

Lunatics: The constant in the universe that the Nazis and leftists have lost the plot.

It goes without saying that the far left has lost the plot, so it’s no surprise that Nazis were the same. But even in their early days, many noticed that they weren’t quite mentally stable — long before they plunged the world into another war and tried to erase whole groups of people from the planet.

All of this started with the first report on the Nazis in the Los Angeles Times, dated November 18, 1922, that also brought up ideological rivalry issues. This referred to talk of a coup, along with other reports in the New York Times of a Secret Reactionary Mobilization.

This build-up continued with reports in the New York Times and resulted in what was later called a “Comic Opera.” At the time, the New York Times headlines blared “Bavaria in revolt” and “Monarchist Forces Reported Marching on Berlin,” and a proclamation was issued referring to this being brought on by crazed persons, with it being a crazy mutiny.

Later on, the whole fiasco was termed a Bavarian Opera Bouffe, with the word that the proclamation of President Ebert was pretty close to calling the “revolution in Bavaria as the work of lunatics.”

With a story in the New York Times making that clear — “Beer Hall Scene Gave Comic Opera Touch to Hitler ‘Coup’; ‘Stay Here and Drink Beer’” — doesn’t this sound like the sheer insanity of the left?

Klansman: A first report on the Nazis ties them to the terrorist arm of the Democrat party.

On November 12, 1922, the Chicago Sunday Tribune had one of the first reports on the Nazis in the States, and while the paper got a few things wrong, such as the spelling of the name of the “Swashbuckling Little Politician” and the proper dye of Herr Hittler’s (sic) manure-colored mob, the article stated:

The Bavarian Grayshirts corresponding to the Italian Fascisti, and somewhat similar to the American Ku Klux Klan, are a third element in Bavaria’s Unrest.

This isn’t a surprise, considering that the KKK was an organization formed by Southern Democrats to keep African-Americans and Republicans out of political power. Even if we pretend the ridiculous “party switch” mythology is somehow, some way valid for the sake of argument, this was long after the rise of the Nazis. So how do leftists explain this contradiction?

That is why leftist lies always fall apart. And if they’re lying about all of this, what else are they lying about?

