Brandon Johnson and Eric Adams play the blame game

It’s easier to complain about a problem rather than work towards an active solution.

Imagine how much crime would have been prevented if President Joe Biden just knuckled down and worked with Congress on a budget plan that would give them the funds for proper mental health care and necessary gear to do their job. But nope, let’s keep pointing those fingers.

It seems to be a common issue these days -- especially when it comes to the ongoing migrant crisis.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson -- a Democrat -- took the time to complain about Texas governor Greg Abbott shipping migrants to his state.

He noted how this “puts a tremendous burden on (Johnson) and other Democratic mayors, I might add, many Black mayors have been the focal of this.”

So… let’s put this into perspective. Johnson, instead of actually taking responsibility and doing his part in an effort to slow down this migrant crisis, actually took to the airwaves and made this about… race?

This isn’t a race thing. Never was. This is a matter of trying to resolve what’s happening with ongoing migrants coming into our country. But rather than make an effort to make your city safe, you go on television and insist that the governor of another state – across the country, might I add -- is the problem.

Republicans in Florida and Texas have been dealing with it for the longest time. It’s not a matter of sending them to other states out of spite. It’s to show just how bad the problem has gotten. It is everyone’s problem in the United States.

This comes on the heels of New York City mayor Eric Adams proceeding to charge 17 charter bus companies for transporting migrants from Texas, in a lawsuit valued at $700 million.

That’s a tone-deaf move as well. Again, it shows zero effort in resolving the migrant crisis, and instead puts Adams into the same position as Johnson -- spending more time complaining instead of knuckling down.

Not to mention that Adams literally put a freeze on hiring any more officers for the New York Police Department while the migrant crisis goes on. Pardon me, but did it ever come to mind that more officers could actually help in dealing with these migrants?! That’s like stopping a Baskin Robbins from hiring people to scoop the ice cream, and let it just sit there and melt away.

Anyway, back to Johnson. He added, “(Abbott) is attacking democratically-run cities, and particularly cities that are being led by Black leaders or leaders of color. This is unconscionable. I mean, it’s a very raggedy approach. And quite frankly, not only is it reckless and raggedy, but it is evil-spirited.”

Once more with the blame game. Again, Abbott, along with other Republicans, are trying to show others just how bad it is. It’s not a matter of color, it’s not a matter of stature, it’s not a matter of being “raggedy” or “evil-spirited.” It’s trying to show how bad the problem is so we can do something about it.

Biden still doesn’t get it. Mayorkas doesn’t get it either, which is why Republicans are working in an effort to get him removed from his position. And now these Democratic mayors would rather go after anyone else instead of actually getting something figured out.

I’ve got a suggestion. Effort. Try it.

I’ve put my effort into my job for years and, as a result, InVest USA was born, where I actually help my brethren in blue to stay protected. I make an effort every day to push for a better country, rather than sit here and complain about something -- especially when it comes to pointing to an issue that has absolutely nothing to do with the conversation.

For 2024, we should all try a little harder. Let’s find a solution to this migrant problem and get our country back to the way it was.

Because if we keep on talking, the problem will just get worse, and soon it’ll turn to even more blame. Just get to work already.

Michael Letts is the Founder, President, and CEO of InVest USA, a national grassroots non-profit organization that is helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs. He also has over 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, hence his pro-police stance for his brothers and sisters in blue. Those interested in learning more about Letts can visit his official website.

