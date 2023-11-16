Antisemitic Nazi-imitating leftists scream that Trump is Hitler

Like scam artists everywhere, leftists and the nation’s socialist media (but that’s being repetitive and redundant) are well practiced in the art of deception and misdirection in deceiving people about what is happening right in front of their faces. While one hand is waving clickbait around to catch the eye, the other is quickly hiding away what they don’t want everyone to see.

Anti-liberty leftists have been out in the streets everywhere acting like a certain national socialist organization that had antisemitism as one of its core beliefs along with the collectivist ideal of Common Good Before Individual Good (Gemeinnutz vor Eigennutz in the original German), screaming slogans that were all too common even back in Bavaria in 1922 from a “swashbuckling little politician“ and his manure-colored mob.

It was the new paper of record that framed the situation with the satirical (but all too true) story: ”Palestine Protester Tries To Argue With Skinhead But They Just Agree On Everything.”

DALLAS, TX — A tense situation was avoided today, as a Leftist pro-Palestine protestor attempted to get into an argument with a Skinhead but found they really are on the same page about pretty much everything.

There is just something about satire that is perfect for cutting through the Bolshevik BS, even as the nation’s socialist media sources are performing all manner of mental gymnastics to unsuccessfully explain this away.

The problem for the fascist far left is that there is a growing number of unsettling similarities between its members and the Nazis, starting with rank antisemitism. So what can they do to maintain their 100-year-old illogical and evidence-free big lie that a certain National Socialist Workers’ Party that was based on collectivism and a strong central authority belongs on the side of the political spectrum set in the fundamental principles of individual liberties and limited government?

From the criminalization of free speech and weaponization of the government against political opponents (got Gestapo?) to the people who used to pretend to be liberal protecting the administrative state, declaring that We Need a Few Good Dictators, to exit taxes and eugenics, the similarities go on forever. Socialist George Bernard Shaw, an advocate of depopulation schemes, called for people to justify their existence and appealed to chemists “to discover a humane gas that will kill instantly and painlessly.”

(Take note that the Ku Klux Klan was closely associated with the far left and the Democrat party, having been revived by the Wilson administration.)

But watch out! President Trump used the word “vermin”!

With the spectacle of their acting like that National Socialist Workers’ Party going full antisemitic in front of the whole world, with people taking notice, the fascist far left simply started screaming that President Trump is a Nazi and the second coming of Adolf Hitler.

To say that it was a pile-on is a severe understatement:

I’m starting to think Donald Trump is sounding like Hitler on purpose

Tired of Winning review: Jonathan Karl on Trump as Hitler wannabe

How Trump’s rhetoric compares with Hitler’s

Accused of Echoing Fascists, Trump Campaign Warns Its Critics Will Be ‘Crushed’

Trump threatens to handle the “vermin”: MAGA has got a hold of the Nazi playbook

Joe Scarborough Warns Trump Is ‘Going Full-On Hitler’ After Weekend Rhetoric

Biden campaign says Trump echoed Hitler with use of word ‘vermin’

Trump calling opponents ‘vermin’ draws rebukes from White House, some in GOP

Take Trump at his word when he threatens to punish his enemies

It’s Official: With “Vermin,” Trump Is Now Using Straight-up Nazi Talk

Trump’s Veteran’s Day message draws comparisons to Hitler

Retired 4-star general compares Trump loyalists to Hitler’s Nazis

That is just a sampling of the fascist far-left firehose from the nation’s socialist media over the use of one word — the proverbial speck in our eye, while they can’t see the lumber yard in theirs.

No wonder only 32% of Americans have any confidence in the media. Everyone else trusts the media about as far as they can throw the equivalent of Hunter Biden’s annual cocaine habit.

There’s a reason they called the party of projection, and with only a small percentage believing their lies, they have to scream louder to get any attention, like a baby with a full diaper and a similar output.

What are they going to do when no one listens to their lies anymore?

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.