Bin Laden becomes a TikTok hero

Does anything good ever come from TikTok?

Here's TikTok's latest accomplishment, as described by left-leaning writer Yashar Ali in a tweet:

Over the past 24 hours, thousands of TikToks (at least) have been posted where people share how they just read Bin Laden’s infamous “Letter to America,” in which he explained why he attacked the United States. The TikToks are from people of all ages, races, ethnicities, and backgrounds. Many of them say that reading the letter has opened their eyes, and they’ll never see geopolitical matters the same way again. Many of them — and I have watched a lot — say it has made them reevaluate their perspective on how what is often labeled as terrorism can be a legitimate form of resistance to a hostile power.

Look at that stupid girl featured in that TikTok. I can hear the music of the Rolling Stones in my head.

And by coincidence, Rolling Stone had a piece on this phenomenon, too:

TikTok is a weapon against America: “Osama bin Laden 'Letter to America' Goes Viral on TikTok” https://t.co/nrKfvAkEb9 — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) November 16, 2023

John Sexton at HotAir has an excellent summary here, describing how the left-leaning Guardian ran the letter and then pulled it down after it drew such an enthusiastic reaction from its wokester reading base.

Amazing how times change. A dozen years ago, when the architect of 9/11 was rubbed out during the Obama administration, following his murder of 3,000 people in a four-part terror attack in the U.S., he was viewed as evil, dead evil, fish food, a putrid joke. He was a dirtbag in filthy rags issuing his invective while looking at kiddie porn on his computer as he hid out for a decade in caves and the like from U.S. troops come looking for him. Everything he said was viewed with disgust and contempt at except by the dirty-necked galoots who had joined the terrorists, desperate to go from zeros to heros. He was the scum of the earth, and became literally so somewhere on the Indian Ocean floor in 2011.

Now he's a TikTok star.

This raises a lot of questions about TikTok and its corrosive effect on empty-headed youth who consume its spyware and propaganda products as entertainment.

First, the youth:

stomach- heaving ignorance. Holocaust education not working https://t.co/ex5eKBdULI — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) November 16, 2023

A group of fundamentalist Muslim women at San Diego State University were caught tearing down photos of missing civilians kidnapped by Hamas. One smiles for the camera.#HamasISIS #SanDiego #Isreal #IsrealUnderAttack #Gaza #Gaza_War pic.twitter.com/NpcHJlhvRb — prabhakar (@prabhakar561) November 11, 2023

It was a short step from that kind of denialism to bin Laden revisionism, so now we get "this makes a lot more sense," and "existential crisis," and "under settler colonialism, any kind of resistance is branded as terrorist because the only acceptable violence is by the occupier," and "terrorism has been sold as an idea to the American people," and "the buildup of our government failing other nations" and "insanely eye-opening," "explains so much," and "go read it," from these young TikTok enthusiasts well primed by wokester education to believe that maybe bin Laden wasn't such a bad guy after all.

They cite their wokester education as their intellectual lodestar informing their thoughts.

They combine that with being TikTok enthusiasts, consuming in great quantities the short, snappy videos that involve no complex thought but are intensely addictive and we get what we get with the new trend in bin Laden worship.

TikTok is quite a problem in that addicted youth eventually substitute reading books and developing critical thinking skills to process complex intellectual concepts is replaced by whatever the TikTok "influencers" say on the fly. T

ikTok taken in large doses pretty well makes its listeners stupid, suggestible, unable to focus for long periods of time, and perfect targets for propaganda.

So it's no wonder that if denying the Holocaust, praising Hamas, and calling Israel the bad guy for stopping the murderous terrorists who showed their intentions on October 7 is the thinking of the TikTok user base today. If what Hamas did to the Israelis on 10-7 wasn't such a bad thing, why would killing 3,000 people in America be all that bad, either? They use the same logic to justify bin Laden as they do for Hamas, and just plug in different characters and atrocities so that it all comes out the same for them.

I read the letter years ago and knew the filthy evil terrorist was full of garbage. Whatever he "thought" with the blood of 3,000 innocents on his hand was pukey self-justifying rationalization because everyone had the moral clarity back then in that pre-TikTok era to see that killing 3,000 people in the heart of New York and Washington was a problem.

TikTok is run by the ChiComs and is primarily spyware, collecting intense amounts of data on its users, the better to manipulate them. That's why many in Congress want the whole thing shut down.

Now that the Israeli terror attack has happened and we have seen the astonishing reaction in the streets with people protesting Israel, not Hamas, it's but a short step to lionize bin Laden, too. Hamas and bin Laden after all, are the same in the kinds of evil doings they do. These empty headed TikTok users, most with no memory at all of 9/11, have now taken the leap.

When is that trash platform corrupting so many young minds now going to be stopped?

