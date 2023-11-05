Leftists are shocked that neo-Nazis are sullying their antisemitism

In the 30 days since Hamas attacked Israel, the worst massacre since WWII in the once-civilized world, we’ve seen unprecedented antisemitism in leftist redoubts across the West. In America, on college campuses and the streets of D.C., leftists have made common cause with Muslims to demand that Palestine must be free “from the river to the sea”—which is Hamas’s poetic way of saying “Kill the Jews.” On the left, that’s virtuous. However, what’s horrifying them is that neo-Nazis are joining in their rallies. Apparently, antisemitism is only okay when your side does it.

It's difficult to convey how crazy it is to see VICE News, a popular leftist outlet, explain that it’s wrong when a handful of neo-Nazis use antisemitic rhetoric, but somehow it’s okay when hundreds of thousands of Muslims and their sympathizers do the same.

First, to set the stage, this is Hamas:

This is how “innocent Palestinian civilians” treated the naked unconscious body of an Israeli civilian taken hostage by Hamas.

— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 4, 2023

Disturbing images ⚠️



Four weeks ago today, 200+ young Israelis were butchered by Hamas terrorists at the Nova music festival.



This is what the aftermath looked like through the eyes of an IDF soldier who came to rescue survivors.



— Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) November 4, 2023

That’s at Ground Zero. In America, you can see Hamas’s Muslim allies parading through the streets:

A Jew goes undercover at a pro-Hamas protest.



— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 2, 2023

UCSD today. Protestors chant UCSD and Biden are funding a genocide , while calling for the eradication of Israel when saying "from the river to the sea."

This isn’t new, of course. This is what Muslims believe:

"How sweet it is to kill Jews" – Muslims chant at funeral of Al-Jazeera journalist killed by Palestinian Terrorists: Islamic Jew hatred, a central tenet of Islam, is the root cause of the jihad against the Jews, repackaged for the West as "Palestinianism."

And here’s the level of support the left has for these same genocidal maniacs:

Doug Emhoff, a Hollywood lawyer and Kamala's husband is Jewish. So naturally, the administration put him in charge of Jewish issues.

Doug Emhoff, a Hollywood lawyer and Kamala's husband is Jewish. So naturally, the administration put him in charge of Jewish issues.

His daughter Emma Emhoff raised $8 million for Hamas Nazis.

BREAKING: Spokane Antifa have shut down the street in Downtown.



Instead of arresting them, the Police are now helping Antifa shut down traffic as protestors chant “From The River To The Sea” through megaphones while obstructing traffic.



Video:@thebcpreacher pic.twitter.com/OmvFEf9UYb — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) November 4, 2023

Today's genocidal chant comes to us from Brown University. They don't just want "freedom" or whatever for Palestinians. They want Jews dead, they want Israel eliminated, face it.

The leftist support comes straight from within Congress:

Congresswoman Tlaib leads a pro Hamas protest at the Capital and spreads Hamas disinformation about the hospital that Hamas bombed in Gaza.



Congresswoman Tlaib leads a pro Hamas protest at the Capital and spreads Hamas disinformation about the hospital that Hamas bombed in Gaza.

Should she and her squad be censored and thrown out of Congress?

Before I get to the VICE article, let me just add something about Israel’s allegedly genocidal actions, which are central to the leftist support for Hamas. Israel tried to get Gaza’s citizens out of the range of rockets so she could attack Hamas fighters and their infrastructure. Hamas responded by massacring those citizens who tried to leave:

Breaking News: Just now, #Hamas snipers have reportedly killed dozens of children and women on the streets, targeting those attempting to travel from north to south #Gaza and those displaying white flags as a sign of peace. Similar acts have previously been attributed to… — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) November 3, 2023

Meanwhile, in addition to the 1,400 murdered Israelis, Hamas has fired over 9,000 rockets into Israel’s civilian centers, something you never hear about in the American media:

🚨 In the past month more then 9,000 rockets have been fired at Israeli civilians.



At 10:00PM this evening rocket alarms sounded across central Israel.



Make no mistake.



Every rocket is meant to kill.



We will do whatever is necessary to protect our families. pic.twitter.com/8o6VV0Yqt5 — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) November 5, 2023

So, who’s really committing genocide?

In sum, Hamas wants to kill all Jews, and leftists support Hamas. With that in mind, I think you can properly appreciate the lunacy behind VICE’s horror over neo-Nazis despoiling the purity of their hate-fest. “Around 40 people affiliated with the National Justice Party, a white nationalist and antisemitic group, gathered in front of the White House to protest Israel last weekend,” the essay begins.

Image: Hitler and Haj Amin al-Husseini, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem. Public domain.

It then quotes neo-Nazi Mike Peinovich, who had something to say about the Jews:

Israel “is a pure genocidal state, make no mistake,” Peinovich told rally attendees over a PA system. “We Americans have been snookered into supporting [Israel] by Jewish control of our banks, our media, and our politicians, but we have to say enough and rise up as a people.”

That is indistinguishable from what Hamas and leftists say. It’s just that Hamas adds in the demand for Israel’s extinction.

You’d think VICE would be happy to have allies in the cause, but it’s not. The problem, as VICE sees it, is that the neo-Nazis are sullying the Hamas messaging:

…Peinovich’s rhetoric is an example of how far-right antisemites are trying to use the pro-Palestine movement, hijack some of its language criticizing the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, and then use that as a vehicle to push anti-Jewish conspiracy theories and tropes into the mainstream.

VICE then assures us that, all evidence to the contrary, there is no “ideological kinship between that group and the wider pro-Palestinian movement. Fringe extremist groups are first and foremost opportunists, and will leap at any chance to insert themselves into a popular movement.” Funny, but that’s not what VICE was saying when fringe extremists attached themselves to the Tea Party or supported Donald Trump—and that was true even though there was no overlap in the two groups’ messaging.

I’ll leave the conclusion to this post to the Babylon Bee: