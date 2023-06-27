It's time to celebrate freedom the whole month of July

It's almost the end of June. Why isn't the fascist far left starting to tone things down?

America's Independence Day is fast approaching, and many patriots are beginning to ask, why is it that the brave men who sacrificed everything get only one Memorial Day, while others who benefited from that sacrifice get a whole month? In fact, why does the politically motivated far left get to lay claim to multiple months out of the year while significant events for freedom are celebrated for only a few days? So, we ask, why aren't we celebrating freedom for the whole month of July?

You would think that with the backlash against childhood brainwashing and the end of the month, they would have toned down the "in your face" chants and everything else by now. But you would be wrong. You would also think that with a whole month, they would have been able to express all aspects of their childhood indoctrination agenda.

Even though they do this year-round anyway. Again, too much is never enough for the far left.

Last year, "Wonder Woman Actress Lynda Carter called for July to be 'Pride 2'" — "June Isn't Enough" (content warning of the street "parades" and concerts with children in attendance). Others have gone so far as to suggest extending their politically motivated child indoctrination efforts instead of celebrating Independence Day.

We also note that the Canadian bovernment has extended its indoctrination effort into the whole summer.

[See also: Rachel Levine: Not just ‘pride month’ but ‘summer of pride” - ed]

We should all be warily familiar with the incremental tactics of the far left in gradually expanding their undue influence over our culture and society. Some of them have already said the quiet part out loud, but all it will take is a little bit of "accidental" spillover of events for a few days into July, and our celebration of the Declaration of Independence will be easily surpassed.

Despite the far-left haranguing on the rise of the "far right" (whatever that means), most people on the pro-freedom right have a live and let live attitude. They just want to be let alone.

The problem is that the fascist far left take full advantage of that attitude. It should be obvious that they are the authoritarians, obsessed with ruling over everyone else, while we "have no such desire." But being obsessed with controlling others isn't popular, so they use the tactic of misdirection to divert attention for themselves. This is why they constantly try to maintain their big lie of accusing us of being "national socialists."

Thus, they keep on co-opting more of our society for their political purposes and trying to drown out our culture for their sick (oops, did we say that out loud?) political motivations.

If we do nothing, they will simply co-opt this time for their socialist national agenda, drowning out our single-day celebrations of patriots who sacrificed everything for their one- or two-month celebrations of people who sacrificed nothing.

A few of their "parades" inadvertently scheduled the wrong day, and oops! No 4th of July this year, sorry. But don't worry, the red, white, and blue are sort of represented in their flag anyway — a flag of American occupation. Then they will have reached what was probably their true goal in the first place.

So why aren't we celebrating freedom for the whole month of July?

We've already established July as Gun Pride Month — celebrating the way we won and kept our independence. True liberal Naomi Wolf's essay on the subject has this very important point:

The last thing keeping us free in America, as the lights go off all over Europe — and Australia, and Canada — is, yes, we must face this fact, the Second Amendment. I can't believe I am writing those words. But here we are and I stand by them.

She also examined the somewhat archaic language of the Second Amendment and translated it to our modern equivalent:

Translated into modern English construction: "Because a well-regulated militia is necessary to the security of a free State, therefore the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed."

Since the usual modus operandi from the far left is to deflect and to distract, it's vitally important that we specify that we are celebrating the Declaration of Independence and the eternal concepts set down in that document that everyone should be able to quote from memory:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

This about the celebration of not a particular date or fireworks, but an idea that first found expression in that political poetry.

That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the consent of the governed.

This is the idea that separates the political philosophies of the collectivist authoritarians of the far left and the individualist anarchists of the far right. This concept inspired another bit of political poetry, the Gettysburg Address, which finished with the line:

this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

This is an idea that has grown beyond the boundaries of the states, as expressed by Neil Oliver, who recently asked, "Whatever happened to government BY the people OF the people & FOR the people?"

Those who would love to rule over you would like everyone to forget that central concept along with the rest of the founding documents. They would rather you believe the fiction that you derive your rights from the ruling class (and no, they aren't "elite" by any stretch of the imagination).

We beg to differ, and that's why we're keeping our guns, and why we'd like to celebrate freedom instead of perverted leftist brainwashing.

