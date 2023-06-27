June 27, 2023
Rachel Levine: Not just ‘pride month’ but ‘summer of pride”
From the “Give ‘em an inch” Department. Obsession with cross-dressers and other alphabet people is too important to confine to a mere single month, apparently. First a month, then a season. What’s next? Will we soon be asked to celebrate some people’s sexuality constantly?
Is there no limit to self-obsession?
Transcript via Grabien:
"Hello. My name is Admiral Rachel Levine, and I have the honor of being the Assistant Secretary for Health at the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Happy Pride. Happy Pride Month. And actually let's declare it a summer of pride. Happy summer of pride!