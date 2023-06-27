Fighting back against anti-white racism

The people who are behind the current anti-white racial inquisition are counting on the reluctance of their intended victims to fight back.

Whites are being demonized and attacked at every turn. This kind of classic assault by the Left, said Jordan Peterson, often succeeds because conservatives allow them to get away with it.

White Americans have been mostly passive about the blitz of anti-white hate—perhaps because of white guilt, perhaps because of fear of violent reprisals, perhaps because so many people are uninformed. There is open season on whites and, strange as it may seem, large segments of the white population are all for it.

“Where is the evidence of anti-white hate?” the deniers will ask. The evidence abounds in broad daylight:

• The legion of corporate and government diversity trainings demanding that intimidated white employees “undo their whiteness.”

• The children at public schools across the country who are being coerced to confess they are flawed if they happen to be white.

• Indoctrination training forced by many universities on white college freshmen designed to make them feel badly about their skin color.

• The president of the United States telling the graduating class at Howard University that the number one obstacle they will face is “the poison of white supremacy—the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland.”

“Anti-white racism is today a greater problem than anti-black racism,” said Lynn Uzzell in RealClearPolitics. “Anti-white discrimination has become almost an institutional requirement. Schools and businesses seem fearful lest they are accused of not doing enough to stereotype, denigrate, marginalize, and suppress ‘whiteness.’”

It is understandable that white people are reluctant to acknowledge the existence of the inquisition. When we think of racism, we are accustomed to think in terms of whites discriminating against blacks and other minorities. Usually, said black economist Thomas Sowell, racism takes the form of a majority that resents a successful minority. In our case, he said, the tables have turned—the minorities that lag behind are conducting a witch hunt against the successful white majority.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a black woman who created the 1619 Project for the New York Times, has alleged that, “The white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world.” Because of outrageous statements like this, I have become a defender of white people. I am not talking about white supremacy (a myth created by the Democrat party), nor am I suggesting that whites are better than any other group. I am promoting the excellent value system created by white Americans that defines what is best about our country: respect for the individual, freedom of speech, the rule of law, meritocracy, the work ethic, equality of opportunity, taking personal responsibility, the importance of education.

The white population is not being given credit for its contributions. White men founded our republic. White men ended slavery. Whites are largely responsible for the day-to-day commerce that puts food on the table and clothing on our backs. White people drive the engine that makes our country work. With the civil rights legislation of the 1960s, whites made it possible for minorities to become full partners in the American Dream. “White power” was unchallenged up to that time—yet willingly, unilaterally, they relinquished it. No one forced them. They acted because it was the right thing to do. What are they getting in return? Contempt, hatred, and intolerance.

The war on whites is un-American. Discrimination against whites is just as bad as discrimination against blacks or anyone else. Racism in any form is dangerous. “Telling people they’re inferior because of their skin color was wrong when it happened 60 years ago in Alabama,” said Tucker Carlson. “It is every bit as wrong when it happens today in Seattle or at Yale or Google Headquarters or at your kids’ elementary schools. Attacking people on the basis of their race is a sin, there is nothing worse for a country.”

The only thing that is worse is allowing it to go unchallenged. It is time for the majority to make a unified stand against the anti-white inquisition.

Ed Brodow (www.edbrodowpolitics.com) is a conservative political commentator and bestselling author. His new book is THE WAR ON WHITES: How Hating White People Became the New National Sport.

Image by Freepik // Freepik License