The top five reasons to celebrate July Gun Pride Month

If a tiny segment of society can force a certain celebration on the majority, then why can’t that pro-freedom majority have a month-long celebration of liberty?

We’ve been celebrating July as Gun Pride month for years now simply because we wouldn’t have had independence without an equal force of arms to resist tyranny. Some tiny segments of our society would like to marginalize the critical human right of self-preservation while overemphasizing themselves. These are the top reasons for celebrating the occasion.

1. It’s Good Fun.

If you follow the basic rules of gun safety (The real rules, not those from Moms looking for action in Everytown)

Treat all guns as if they are always loaded. Never let the muzzle point at anything that you are not willing to destroy. Keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on target and you have made the decision to shoot. Be sure of your target and what is behind it.

There is nothing more fun than spending an afternoon plinking at some paper targets or becoming more proficient with your tactical training. It’s even more fun to bring a wavering leftist along. There are those that hardly know anything about guns and having them learn a few things may bring them over to the pro-freedom side.

2. Even True Liberals Recognize the Importance of the Second Amendment.

True liberal Naomi Wolf stated in an essay on the subject that is still relevant even though it was posted a few weeks ago:

The last thing keeping us free in America, as the lights go off all over Europe -- and Australia, and Canada -- is, yes, we must face this fact, the Second Amendment. I can’t believe I am writing those words. But here we are and I stand by them.

She also examined the somewhat archaic language of the Second Amendment and translated it to our modern equivalent:

Translated into modern English construction: “Because a well-regulated militia is necessary to the security of a free State, therefore the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

The sensible civil right of self-defense and the Second Amendment is unique in the Bill of Rights, it is really the only one with a physical manifestation. It puts the force of defense behind the rest of the rights. If we didn’t have the Second Amendment, the Bill of Rights would be just a worthless piece of parchment that the anti-liberty left would ignore as they do with all the others.

Trust us, this aspect of the issue alone makes it well worth a month-long discussion. Hopefully, others will consider this and expand upon it.

3. Leftists Hate Liberty and the Tools that Preserve It.

This is the hard truth of the matter. You almost get the impression that they actually believe their own labeling at times. Remember, they are people who attack liberty at every turn, who would like to go back in time to an ancient ideology that has never worked.

Anti-liberty leftists can BS with the best of them, but it’s their contradictions that catch them every time. They used to take offense if you questioned their patriotism, now they openly say 'F-- the Fourth' and hurl their America-hate in our faces.

Do you also get the impression that no matter what they get, it’s never enough? Part of this goes back to their fundamental ethos, in that they are supposedly for ‘progress’ and we oppose this ‘progress’ because we can’t deal with change or something.

Hence, they incessantly tar us with the pejorative of being ‘reactionary.’

In the case of the recent month, they now want two because one was too short. Too bad for them the pro-freedom right already has a claim on July.

4. Because we Need to Talk About the Second Amendment Outside the Hysteria of a Tragedy.

Anti-liberty leftists love to marginalize groups of people and ideas, while they condemn those that marginalize groups of people and ideas. Did we mention that they are rife with double standards?

The fact is that guns save lives, so liberty grabber leftists have to keep discussions on the subject within the confines of the emotional hysteria of a mass murder tragedy. It maintains a negative association with the subject matter and always casts it in a bad light. Gun Pride Month pushes back on this as a way of having calm discussions on the issue.

Liberty denier leftists would like nothing better than having guns only associated with mass shootings and crime.

5. The United States Wouldn’t have Gained Independence Without Guns.

That is the obvious reason why the Founders enshrined the Second Amendment. After all, the revolutionary war started with the scourge of gun confiscation.

Anti-liberty leftists would like to avoid talking about that ‘inconvenient’ fact of history, as well as the rest of the story because as usual, it puts them on the wrong side. But they can always turn to their usual way of dealing with the situation and lie through their teeth.

Even now, they obsess over the same goal, to the point that there are even scientific papers on the subject entitled: “People Will Bury Their Guns before They Surrender Them.” With so many on the pro-freedom side repeating the ‘boating accident’ joke that there are T-shirts on the subject.

Guns are the gateway drug to liberty; they affirm individual civil rights. Something the anti-liberty left cannot abide, that is probably the best reason to celebrate.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, and the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Graphic credit: Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free.org