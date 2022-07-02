Smart Democrats understand the big reasons behind the Supreme Court’s decisions

Following the Supreme Court’s recent rulings about guns, abortion, public prayer, and limits on the administrative state’s ability to craft legislation, most Democrats have turned to hysteria, threats, and revolting racism. They blame conservatives entirely for what’s happening in America. More thoughtful leftists, however, have looked inward and discovered what really happened: They went too far.

A gay man who goes by the name of “TinFoil” explicitly articulated this sense that the left pushed too hard and far. He understands why Clarence Thomas used Dobbs’ rejection of “substantive due process” to suggest that Obergefell (gay marriage) is also on the chopping block. (Because the text is a bit hard to read, I’ve transcribed it and you can find it at the end of this post.)

A message to the Left,

From a gay man

A message to the Left,

From a gay man

It wasn't enough.

The gist is that most gays and lesbians just wanted the right to get married and to live normal lives. However, the activists kept pushing and pushing. They tried to destroy bakers who didn’t cater to them, they aggressively pushed Pride month, they silenced people in workplaces, and then they went after the children with transgenderism, drag queens, and teachers pushing porn.

As far as TinFoil is concerned, these pedophiles (his word for them) have tarred all lesbians and gays, leading to the pushback we’re seeing now. He announces that he and those who feel as he does aren’t going to take it anymore. They’re going to be part of the pushback so that they, like everyone else in America, can embrace quiet, adult (not pedophilic) normalcy.

The tweet resonated with people, garnering almost 24,000 likes and almost 8,700 retweets. Twitchy rounded up some of the positive responses, which came from both gays and straights.

Naomi Wolf, the one-time Al Gore advisor, has the same message. In 1995, Naomi admitted that abortion is the death of a child but rationalized that, in terms of women’s needs, it was still for the greater good. She also warned that the abortion movement would be harmed if it persisted in the lie that the fetus is “a clump of cells” and insisted on pushing abortion later and later into a pregnancy.

So, while Naomi is still a pro-choice leftist, she’s smart and intellectually honest. For that reason, she sees the Dobbs decision that reversed Roe v. Wade as an inevitable response to the overreach in which the pro-choice movement engaged:

I believe that the Dobbs decision was an almost inevitable reaction to devastating overreach by the organized pro-choice movement, especially in the last twenty years.

After reviewing her stance in 1995, Naomi continued:

I also warned that such mechanistic, amoral language and such increasingly monstrous policies would eventually also create a political scenario that in time was certain to lose: these policies would eventually lose us the reasonable middle: the majority of the country that supports abortion rights in the first trimester but that withdraws its support progressively as pregnancies progress. [snip] Pro-choice activists were not content to defend the right to terminate a pregnancy in the first trimester, which are the limits on readily available abortion throughout Western Europe (where, notably, there is almost no anti-choice activism). The organized feminist left were not content to use the language or policies that polls supported, of seeking a country in which abortion would be “safe, legal and rare.” Rather, they pushed, in state after state, to enshrine that “right” up until very the day of a baby’s birth. At what point does a “right” become a murder?

It’s a very long essay but the point is simple: If the hard-core left had accepted the first-trimester system originally set up in Roe v. Wade, the issue might well have died out. I don’t know if she’s right about that because, for those who oppose abortion, an abortion in the first minute of a pregnancy is as bad as an abortion in the last minute. She is correct, though, that by turning itself into a death cult, the abortion movement pulled the pendulum so hard to the left that a swing back in the other direction was inevitable.

The left would do well to heed both TinFoil and Naomi Wolf both of whom recognize that, if a party lets its activist base take over the party, ordinary people will be repulsed. It’s one thing to believe in live and let live when it comes to gays or first trimester abortions (again, not defending; just saying). It’s another thing entirely for people to find themselves unwittingly allied with pedophiles and Moloch worshippers.

These extreme behaviors are the kind of things that drive cultural change— including voting for Trump, who promised conservative Supreme Court justices who would return to originalism, ending a decades-long trend of rewriting the Constitution to meet the leftist base’s increasingly disturbing demands.

TinFoil’s message: