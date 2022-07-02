'F-- the Fourth': Democrats hurl their America-hate in our faces

'Don't you dare question our patriotism,' Democrats used to huff. This, despite a massive body of evidence that loyalty to the U.S. and its Constitution is not their thing.

Well, they've dropped that act for now and are putting out tweets like this:

It's as if the holiday has no meaning for them. Hating on the Fourth is now the hip and 'in' thing for cutting-edge Democrats. And someone out there among the Pima County Democrats organization, a spokesperson for the party with enough clout to have control over the Twitter account, put that crap out, with the Democrats' name on it.

Seriously, I saw that tweet as it came across on Twitter and could not believe my eyes that it was put out by the Pima County Democrats of Arizona.

Yes, it eventually was deleted, but not before it got 'shared' thousands of times by leftists and others, until word got back to someone in that organization that it wasn't going over well.

It's beyond fringe. It's the absolute antithesis of what this country stands for.

Over in West Virginia, the July 4 theme is very different:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – United States flags and West Virginia state flags will be lowered across the Mountain State effective immediately to honor the life and legacy of Medal of Honor recipient and World War II Veteran Hershel “Woody” Williams, who died Wednesday, June 29 at the age of 98.

But head on over to Pima County in Arizona and it's "F--- the Fourth."

Such patriots. But don't you dare question their patriotism.

Normal places honor their patriots. These Democrats have other ideas. There's some kind of bottom that's fallen out in their culture that just the idea of sending this garbage could get serious consideration as well as an actual tweet to promote the event and its idea.

The 'F--- the Fourth' idea is fringe as it gets, with its natural nihilism, but it's been floating around for around 20 years. I remember getting an email from a fringe leftist group in Culver City, California calling for a 'F--- the Fourth' party when I was an editorial writer for Investors Business Daily, and recall dismissing the topic as so fringe it wouldn't be worth writing about.

Now it's gone mainstream, courtesy of the Democrats, who still view themselves as mainstream. In the Twitter post above, writer Arthur Schwarz notes that the group that called for that 'F--- the Fourth' celebration is affiliated with Arizona's supposed moderate Democrat senator, Mark Kelly.

The astonishing thing is that a tweet this hateful of America and its founding is still pretty disgusting to the general public, which includes what pollsters call 'likely voters.' It may be mainstream to the Democrat elites but it's utterly fringe to everyone else.

For Democrats, though, that's the idea. They hate the flag, they hate the Founders, they hate the very idea of America as an autonomous state. Most of all, they hate the people, the patriotic Americans who wave the flag on the Fourth and enjoy the holiday. They can't stand that.

Which is weird stuff, even from their own point of view. At midterms, Democrats up until now have tried to put themselves on their best behavior, to show the flag, to prove that they, too, are patriots, sometimes with comic effect, but at least they put on the act.

Now they're showing their true face: They hate America. Joe Biden honors Megan Rapinoe who took knee after knee to the American flag at soccer games, with a Presidential Medal of Freedom yesterday, a left-wing activist uses July 4 as a pretext to raise funds for another flag-dishonorer, the now-detained Britney Griner, and Democrats themselves advertise a "F--- the Fourth" party.

They're going to pay for this America-hate at midterms and they don't even care anymore.

All they want to do is throw it in our faces.

