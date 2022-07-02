Democrats caught meddling in GOP primary after GOP primary

If the polls and the mood of the nation are any indicators, Democrats seem on track to receive an emphatic drubbing in the midterms come November.

Biden has presided over myriad unmitigated disasters that have caused great hardship for citizens. Yet the Democrats are not even uttering perfunctory words of acknowledgment of the people's suffering, nor are they making obligatory promises to fix problems.

They are instead resorting to petty ploys.

A recent audio clip released by Project Veritas Action revealed that South Carolina candidate for U.S. Senate Krystle Matthews had a plan to get Democrats run as Republicans so they could implement the left's agenda upon being elected.

The Democrats are also meddling in other Republican primaries.

Both NPR and Politico reported that Democrats are generously funding ads supporting Republican candidates across states.

The first stop was Colorado.

The Democratic Colorado Super PAC spent at least $2.5 million on ads promoting GOP primary candidate Ron Hanks’s conservative credentials. Hanks ran against a moderate Republican, Joe O’Dea, whom experts believed, had a chance at winning the midterms because he could persuade disillusioned Democratic voters to take a second look at Republicans. Despite their spending, when primary day came, the Democrats failed, and O’Dea won that contest.

In Colorado’s 8th District House GOP primary race, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had a PAC that ran $46,000 worth of T.V. ads highlighting former state Rep. Lori Saine's anti-abortion and pro-gun rights stances. Once again, despite the splurging, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer won that contest with Saine receiving only received 19.6% of the votes.

The Democrats also meddled in the GOP gubernatorial primary in Colorado. The Democratic Governors Association ran paid ads highlighting the fact that GOP primary candidate Greg Lopez opposes gay marriage and abortion. The Democrats spent around $1.5 million on Lopez, yet he lost the nomination to Heidi Ganahl.

Townhall.com reported that Democrats sent fake mailers masquerading as sent by the Colorado Republican Party containing bogus GOP primary endorsements, hoping to mislead voters. It is a violation of state law to deceive voters about the sender of mailers. Hopefully, the GOP seek legal action.

But Colorado was far from the only place where these dirty tricks went on. The next stop for the Democrats was Illinois.

Illinois Democrat Gov. Pritzker, spent $33 million to rig the Illinois GOP primary. Pritzker promoted ‘far-right’ GOP gubernatorial primary candidate Darren Bailey whom he thinks is easily beatable in the main contest. The Democratic Governors Association also spent over $19 million running ads claiming that Bailey is "too conservative for Illinois."

Yet Bailey won the Republican nomination -- by receiving a huge boost from Trump's endorsement.

The next stop was Pennsylvania.

The Democrat gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on TV ads highlighting GOP primary candidate Doug Mastriano's skepticism about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential elections. The hope behind these ads is that Mastriano will appeal to Trump-supporting voters and will win the primary contest. Shapiro presumes he can beat Mastriano in the main contest.

Then there was California.

Pelosi’s PAC meddled again, paying to promote conservative GOP primary candidate Chris Mathys over his moderate rival GOP Rep. David Valadao in the state's 22nd Congressional District. Valadao was a tough local farmer from the artificially drought-stricken Central Valley in a swing district who won his office back narrowly after an interval out of office, and had voted to impeach President Trump back in January 2021. Despite Pelosi's efforts and money, Mathys lost to Valadao.

This isn’t the first time maneuvers such as these have been applied.

Back in 2012, Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill's reelection campaign spent $1.7 million in adverts promoting the conservative credentials of GOP primary candidate Todd Akin. This was more money than Akin himself had spent on his primary campaign.

For most of the primary season, Akin was trailing in the polls. But McCaskill's ads turned his fortune around and he ended up winning the primary. McCaskill’s gamble paid off, and Akin lost to her in the general election.

The gamble doesn’t always pay off.

Among the hacked Democrat documents released by WikiLeaks was a memo that the Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook sent to campaign chairman John Podesta in April of 2015 about an upcoming campaign strategy call.

The memo stated “We need to be elevating the Pied Piper candidates so that they are leaders of the pack and tell the press to take them seriously” and he named Donald Trump as among Hillary’s preferred opponents in the general election.

The Democrats and particularly the Clinton campaign erroneously presumed that Trump’s lack of political experience would go against him during the general election campaign. However, Trump turned it around and made it his biggest asset. Trump convinced voters since he was not a member of the D.C. Swamp, hence he was the only one who could drain it. He also persuaded voters he was a free-thinking outsider whose vast experience and fresh ideas in the private sector could be applied to Make America Great Again.

In the end, Trump became president and Clinton continues to be a bitter loser.

Back to Democrat meddling in the GOP primaries.

In addition to running against a ‘beatable’ candidate, the Democrats probably think they are spending their money wisely. If they can prop up a ‘far-right’ candidate by spending a few million during the primary, they could save a lot more during the main electoral contest.

As always, the self-righteous Democrats assume that their opinion is the consensus among the public -- i.e., their hubris causes them to be convinced that the people will automatically reject the ‘far-right’ candidate during the main contest, much as they were certain the public would choose Hillary over Trump.

However, this could easily backfire.

For instance, Doug Mastriano and Darren Bailey may win their respective gubernatorial races in Pennsylvania and Illinois. Both states currently have Democrat governors. Pennsylvania is a key swing state while Illinois is a blue state. Having a GOP governor could begin the turning of the tide toward the right. Having a GOP governor could make rigging the 2024 elections much more difficult for the Democrats.

The Democrats may have inadvertently funded victories for ‘far right’ candidates during the midterms that ordinarily would not have a chance. This is because the vote during the midterms is against the Democrats, perhaps much more than it is for Republicans.

We always knew the Democrats were a disruptive force. They support ‘protests’ that are actually riots, blockades, property damage, and citizen harm. They also want to render the citizen defenseless by defunding the police and confiscating guns.

The Democrats are exposing themselves as a party of fraudsters, impostors, charlatans, petty crooks, and election meddlers.

Image: Donkey Hotey, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0