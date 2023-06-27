« Biden: ‘I sold a lot of state secrets’ | Atlantic writer complains about too many choices at the grocery store »
June 27, 2023

Becerra threatens states and medical providers with loss of Medicare dollars if they don’t provide genital mutilation surgeries

By Thomas Lifson

Despite two circuit courts ruling against HHS regulations seeking to compel genital mutilation surgeries by health care providers, HHS Secretary Javier Becerra threatens to find ways around the judicial restraints.

 

 

Is there any other life-altering, irreversible change that the federal government wants children to be able to decide on by themselves?

Is there any other such life-altering, irreversible decision that the federal government wants to compel medical providers to carry out, in penalty of losing Medicare funding?

 It is all too reminiscent of this scene from the now-classic The Big Lebowski:

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab

