Becerra threatens states and medical providers with loss of Medicare dollars if they don’t provide genital mutilation surgeries

Despite two circuit courts ruling against HHS regulations seeking to compel genital mutilation surgeries by health care providers, HHS Secretary Javier Becerra threatens to find ways around the judicial restraints.

Biden HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra threatens states and organizations that don't provide sex reassignment surgeries and puberty blockers for minors:



"If you want that Medicaid dollar to come to your state, we're going to make sure you check the box." pic.twitter.com/YtwZXBEBfM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

Is there any other life-altering, irreversible change that the federal government wants children to be able to decide on by themselves?

Is there any other such life-altering, irreversible decision that the federal government wants to compel medical providers to carry out, in penalty of losing Medicare funding?

It is all too reminiscent of this scene from the now-classic The Big Lebowski:

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab