A mask stamping on a human face — forever

Teaching and conveying information are one among the most important aspects of writing. Often like a college professor trying to teach undergraduates the vitally important fundamentals of political science and the basics of governmental power.

Fortunately, the far left has been providing an increased number of examples of its inherent authoritarianism that we can use to illustrate these dynamics. Most people would agree that these totalitarian tendencies on leftists' part would cause most people to shy away from the tyrannical ten percent. Unfortunately, there are still some "true believers" in the fascism of the far left.

We've proven the far-left is fascist (here and here) along with many others who have done the same (here and here). We've shown that the National Socialist German Workers' Party was a National Socialist German Workers' Party, along with others here, here, here, here, here, here and here. And we've proven that gun confiscation is a central part of the left's socialist national agenda.

This means that those of the far left living in denial can dispense with continually trying to pretend that something is false simply because it's not explicitly proven every five minutes. We on the pro-freedom right often wonder why leftists persist in staying on the wrong side of history, not to mention being tardy with their lessons in comparison to the rest of the class. They're holding everyone else back while we need to talk about the fact that the far left can't let go of its control obsession and its face mask fetish.

You would think that the Cochrane study would have been the last nail in the coffin for face masks, given that for almost three years, we haven't seen a straight comparison that would conclusively prove that they work. Parenthetically speaking, we know that if they did work, the far left would have been able to cite a plethora of studies showing this, and we would have been inundated with this news 24/7. Everyone knows that the opposite happened. Dennis Prager put this all in perspective with his essay, "Why the Left Is Pro-Mask." He contends that the mask mandate is all you need to know about the authoritarian far left. We can't do it justice here, but here is the money quote:

A fourth reason the Left insists on forcing others to wear masks is that controlling others' lives is in the Left's raison d'etre. Controlling others is what leftism is all about. That is why the Left seeks ever-expanding government. There is no such thing as increasing the size of government but not increasing the amount of government control over people's lives. By definition, more government means more control over people's lives. There is no example of the Left gaining power anywhere in the world and at any time since the Left took over Russia in 1917 and not restricting the freedom of its citizens.

This is the main object lesson we need to understand about the mask issue and why we paraphrased the famous quote — "If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face — for ever." — from George Orwell's 1984 to "a mask stamping on a human face."

As an engineer, it's always vitally important to distill any seemingly complex circuit, mechanism, or motion down to its basic mathematical laws to understand what is going on. Then you can quantify its operation and see how the object under study is working.

In this case, Mr. Prager is providing an object lesson on the left side of the political spectrum. He's telling us what motivates leftists and why moving farther to the left always seems to involve less individual liberty and more government control — in this case, control over your breathing and what you're wearing on your face.

You'll also notice that the authoritarians will always have a convenient "saving the planet" excuse for depriving you of your civil rights. It was the "misinformation" during the COVID crisis excuse to justify censorship along with "saving the children" for freedom of expression suppression on YouTube with the right of self-defense. Then, of course, they always trot out a sob story to rationalize unconstitutional "red flag" gun confiscation orders and attack a basic human right.

Their latest brilliant idea for bashing the Bill of Rights is to start rationing for no reason because — you guessed it — "saving the planet." It could point the way to a fairer future.

Rationing today is seen as a sign that things have gone very wrong. In HBO's The Last of Us — where humanity has been decimated by a fungal infection that turns people into violent meat sacs — quarantine zone residents swap ration cards for shoe laces and trade them on the black market for drugs. In the real world, meanwhile, produce is being rationed in the UK amid a whopping 17 percent rise in grocery prices, seen by many as a failure of government planning.

Sometimes you just have to laugh at the sheer absurdity of "leftist logic" (yes, we understand that that's a contradiction in terms). What's their "solution" to a failure of government planning?

More government planning! Brilliant!

But it's even worse for the crisis of global whatever-the-weather-is-doing this week. As usual, a "serious crisis" situation suddenly requires the fascist far left to expand its control over the people. Funny how that always seems to work out whenever there is a crisis created by — you guessed it — the fascist far left. It's almost as though leftists do this to gain power over the people.

Compare the anti-liberty left side of the political spectrum measuring governmental power with the pro-freedom side that favors liberty and limited government. The only models that make sense start on the far right, with zero levels of governmental power, and proceed ever higher as you move left.

We're seeing increased aggressiveness on the part of the fascist far left in taking control and destroying the people's commonsense civil rights — everything from censorship and gun control to the destruction of the right to privacy, all to address a serious crisis that results in their gaining more control. It's hard to believe that anyone would want to be on that side of history these days. It's hard to believe that anyone would want to be on the side of the anti-liberty left.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: LAWJR via Pixabay, Pixabay License.