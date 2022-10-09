It's the Far Left Who Are the Fascists

Does it ever occur to the authoritarian far left that it's leftists who are the fascists?

A recent video showed why fascism is a far-left phenomenon, but leftists never fully understand this because they get only one side of the story.

Serious question: Do anti-liberty leftists ever look in the mirror or have a moment of self-reflection that maybe they're the threat to our constitutional republic?

Do they ever consider the possibility that they are the "baddies"?

Do they understand that we of the pro-freedom right really don't have a choice in being inundated with leftist propaganda 24/7? Even the radio stations that carry our favorite pro-freedom programming tend to lean toward the collectivist side of the spectrum.

Don't even mention National Propaganda Radio, funded by our tax dollars taken at gunpoint, where their idea of "balance" is a gaggle of leftists with an oh, so slightly different viewpoint on the definition of socialism.

Consider the video clip that Glenn Beck presented:

WATCH: 2 videos clearly show who America's REAL fascists are

VOICE: This means war. That is where we are. We are at war with these people. These folks are evil. VOICE: There is an ultra-right MAGA contention and this country that wants to overthrow the U.S. government. ... VOICE: The extremists that we're dealing with every single day, we have to kill and confront that movement. ... VOICE: I see this as a party, a MAGA party that is no longer confident that they can win elections with votes. And so now they're seeking to enact their political will through violence. VOICE: This is literally what conservative white folks do when they don't get their way. They turn violent. ... VOICE: These crazed, deranged folks, who want to impart evil in every facet of our society. VOICE: To the elite, you know, this is a — literally, a call to arms.

That is the far left saying those things, projecting their ideas on the pro-freedom right — "literally, a call to arms." Does it even sound as though they have a toehold on sanity?

We all know what would be the result if a few people from the pro-freedom right said one tenth of those comments. That would dominate the news cycle for days, with video of those statements on a tape loop constantly played in the background.

But instead, those incendiary remarks and more have been ignored because they originated with the anti-liberty far left. Why is that the case?

It's not just on the cable news programming, but online as well, with just a sampling of some headlines from the Washington Post: "The GOP's 'Commitment' is to total political warfare" and "Apocalypse now: Democrats embrace a dark midterm message." Then this political "commentary" referring to Republicans as terrorists, complaining that Democrats are treating Republicans like legitimate political actors, no matter how insane and dangerous they've become.

Do they ever look in the mirror and entertain the thought that maybe they are the problem?

Take a look at the rest of the video and the fact that the far left is shedding supporters. That should tell them something.

It should also tell them something that when they project their issues on the pro-freedom right, they never can quite come up with substantive proof that we're "fascists."

Why is that? They've had 80 years to make their case, and they've never done so.

Can they explain why their side seems to have only subjective accusations, while we have objective proof in a myriad of common traits between collectivists?

Their "literary" efforts on the subject certainly leave much to be desired. Most have a similar theme running through them, starting with a headline that presupposes the premise.

Then they came up with a brilliant scheme of a similar theme that they thought worked but doesn't.

The problem is that they keep on regurgitating the same old tired tropes over and over again. After trying to pretend that they've proved their point without any evidence in carefully crafted and fact-free headlines. They'll launch into meaningless diatribes about "cult-like leaders," "intolerance," or attacks against certain entities. The trouble is that we can just as easily say the same about their side, so the exercise proves nothing.

However, we can point to the fact that their side suppressed freedom of assembly and freedom of religion during the COVID "emergency." Their side is censoring the press, wants unlimited government, believes in the common good over the individual good (Gemeinnutz vor Eigennutz in the original German) favoring collectivism, and wants people to be controlled. Their side is constantly working to destroy the sensible individual civil right of self-defense.

Those are just for starters. There are plenty more here, plus the anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left are working all the time to add to the list, so that should put the matter to rest.

They are clearly the fascists. The facts clearly make the case.

But we suppose they can never be honest about this because that would destroy the authoritarian far left for a generation and beyond.

That must be why they put so much effort into denying logical reality and trying to maintain their lies. If they didn't, their whole "movement" would be kaput.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.