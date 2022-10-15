Babylon Bee: Warning signs that you are a fascist

Another hilarious but all too on-the-nose video from the modern masters of satire, the point of it will be sadly missed by most of the fascist far-left.

The Babylon Bee has posted another video that hits the target with humor without breaking a sweat. The sad thing is that leftist commentators probably won't get the joke or understand that their big lie — denying the obvious fact that the far left is fascist — is falling apart.

Anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left are just starting to lash out in defeat. Their commie tsunami fantasy is disintegrating faster than Hunter Biden's blow supply after a bender weekend selling out the country to the reds of the Chinese Communist Party. But they think it's their birthright to control other people's lives because of the crisis de jour.

So, if they are going to insist on continuously spewing their venomous "far-right fascism" projections as they have been the past few years, we're going to insist on rhetorically defending ourselves from their big lie.

Anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left have always been in touch with their inner tyrant with their decrees that the pro-freedom right is never allowed to refute their obvious lies, to the point that they have their little "Godwin's law" and actual sanctions for those who dare reference historical fact. This demonic double-standard has given them free rein in gaslighting the people on this issue. Well, the time has come to put a stop to that.

Liberty-denier leftists have always relied on shouting down the pro-freedom right. Our silence in the face of their big lie means they win by default.

There are plenty of dissertations that prove that the anti-liberty left is fascist and eviscerate their big lie — see here, and here — as well as explaining the "Radical Socialist Roots of Fascism" and "the 'Fascist' Label and Its Misuse," along with detailing the "Only Spectrum That Makes Sense." These are based on objective facts, contrasted with the enemies of liberty relying on subjective opinions and their ever-present big lie.

When it comes to denying who they are, they must use word games, meaningless subjective accusations, and deceit. One of their biggest arguments — their only argument — is no argument at all. They do this by making false assertions that are without any kind of factual representation and then pretending to support them with circular logic.

They begin with the big lie, make the false claim without evidence, and then pile on with fact-free opinions. This is their basic format in denying reality, and it's what you will notice in their writings or if you have the misfortune of debating them.

They get the big lie out first so no one is supposed to notice it, and then build their "case" with whatever subjective accusations are appropriate now. Then it's all downhill from there, because they have nothing else. But as usual, they simply spin their illogic to the point that they can make the false claim that "by definition" they can't possibly be fascists.

Naturally, it was easy to find a good example of this from a few days ago:

"How to Make a Semi-Fascist Party" by Jonathan Chait — "The hostile, paranoid, and increasingly authoritarian path ahead for American conservatism."

That is with the web archive link. The original is here, and an internet archive link is here.

The first thing you should note is that it makes the claim without evidence that the party is "Semi-Fascist" and then goes on to hurl some of the usual meaningless and subjective accusations. Since these are subjective and without factual backup, they are beyond worthless.

The constant and enduring lie from the anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left is to claim that they are the "target" of fascist movements and regimes, so they can't possibly be fascist.

Anti-liberty leftists love to lie with language to "prove" that leftists can't be fascists. It's a multifaceted lie with a blatant denial of reality coupled with a false assertion that they are attacked by fascists. As in false, evidence-free claims: "The target of fascist movements and regimes is the left."

In other words, leftists can't be fascists because they are supposedly attacked by fascists. In many cases, they just go for broke and claim they are "anti-fascist," and that supposedly inoculates them from being fascist. The problem for them is that this is a house of cards, an argument built on silly semantics.

Liberty-denier leftists then try to exploit meaningless subjective accusations as additional "proof" of their big lie. In the above example of Mr. Chait, he tried the old standbys: "hostile, paranoid, and increasingly authoritarian." Others will say things like they exhibit "cult behavior," or they "hate 'liberalism, openness to the world, sexual and racial equality.'"

In most cases, these are just meaningless subjective opinions, bereft of any factual basis, so these things can be said of just about anyone and are completely irrelevant and prove nothing.

Then, after all this linguistic legerdemain, anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left will finalize their big lie case by saying that they can't be fascist, "by definition."

Anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left all seem to be working from the same playbook, mainly because they have nothing else but their big lie.

Image: Chris Dodds via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.