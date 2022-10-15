Jan. 6 panel is our democracy...according to Jan. 6 panel

The January 6 Show Committee, starring with Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and Adam Schiff, returned to television on Thursday, October 13 to mixed reviews. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a somewhat more obscure panel member, used an earlier, virtual, People for the American Way event to drum up excitement for the new episode of baseless, mindless, orgiastic Trump-bashing, projection, and gaslighting.

Raskin stated, "Tune in for our discussion of Trump's clear and present danger presented to democracy and freedom in America by a movement that he's galvanized." That's an interesting way to characterize a movement specifically intended to defend the democratic republic from the clear and present danger that today's Democrats pose to it. Moreover, "People for the American Way" is akin to the "People's Republic of China," in that neither is for the people...and both disdain the American way.

During this episode hearing, the panel, all of whom are suffering from stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), focused on supposed evidence that Trump has trafficked in rhetoric "that we knew caused violence on Jan. 6," as Rep. Cheney recently told reporters.

The Jan. 6 panel believes that at least 74 million Americans, nearly half of all those voting in the 2020 election, are a "clear and present danger to democracy and freedom"? That notion is, self-evidently, idiotic. As are they.

Those 74 million — or more, possibly many more — Americans are only a threat to the power of Democrats and pathetic, spineless RINOs such as those constituting the ridiculous Jan. 6 committee.

They consider themselves to be "our democracy," much like how Dr. Fauci considers himself to be science. Therefore, to their fevered minds, anyone who doesn't support them is, self-evidently, a threat to democracy. Even as they lie and cheat, weaponize entire departments of the federal government they currently control against the opposition party, threaten to pack the court and eliminate the filibuster, and openly discuss dispensing with the Electoral College.

Image: NBC News via YouTube, CC BY 3.0 (cropped).