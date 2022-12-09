Glimpsing Armageddon in Dutch cow culling

A bureaucratic scheme to eliminate some 3,000 small farms in the Netherlands foreshadows increasing efforts by technocrats and global food interests to dominate food production at the expense of local culture, local economies, and family cows.

In the name of “saving the planet,” such grand delusions will doubtless destroy it, and humans in the bargain. Perhaps that is the plan.

If so, the Netherlands is the best place to start. The rationale is chiefly that the region is home to numerous fragile ecosystems that must be protected, notwithstanding that the Dutch government has for decades encouraged farms to increase production. “Closing farms” does not entail relocating their bovine denizens to idyllic preserves, but to abattoirs – they are to be slaughtered by the thousands to terminate their flatulence and enteric fermentation (burping).

But why Dutch cows? Because Dutch cows must be slaughtered to rescue insects for the diet of wild birds. Farms there produce 60% of the nitrogen deposits in conservation areas:

Excess nitrogen deposits in these so-called Natura 2000 areas are the proximate cause of the crisis. They cause some plants, like grass, to grow faster, but others to wither and die. ….That can wipe out entire ecosystems. When plants die, so do the bugs that feed on them, which in turns kills the birds and ducks that eat the bugs — and a major impetus for the whole Natura 2000 program in the 1990s was to protect European bird species.

This rash rush to ration ruminants is spurious. Once destroyed, Dutch agricultural economies and systems cannot be reclaimed, and there is no plan to replace either the lost income to the Netherlands, or the lost food supplies to the humans that “feed on them.” Dutch farmers are some of the most productive – and efficient – in the world. Indeed, the tiny land of windmills is the second largest exporter of agriculture products (especially dairy products and meat) on the planet. Ag products constitute fully one-seventh of Dutch national exports.

Dutch farms are a target because they have the highest animal concentration on earth – 115 million animals in a country half the size of Massachusetts. They are also targeted by animal rights activists that label the efficiencies achieved as inhumane – that “Cows are artificially impregnated over and over again to continue producing milk.

Calves are taken away from their mothers within hours.” The proposed solution is to eliminate the cows via slaughter, so there are no calves or AI (arguably easier on the cows than having a one-ton bull mount them repeatedly), or cows. Will the planet-savers mandate that cows only be bred naturally, and that calves must be left on their mothers in between milkings? Nope – they will just extinguish them all.

Bill Gates is a big cow lover – he wants to eradicate them all to stop the belching, save the calves, and…. sell his patented fake meat made from toxic industrially-farmed soy grown on his 242,000 acres of American farmland. Synthetic fertilizer prices have more than doubled due to inflation and fossil fuel prices, and those synthetic fertilizers contribute substantially to soil erosion, reduced water retention, groundwater contamination, and oh yeah, nitrogen runoff – like the cows. Only, cows produce synthetic-fertilizer-replacing manure, the sole alternative to displace food dependency on Bayer-Monsanto and other conglomerated corporate chemical chimeras.

The mainstream media pooh-poohs the idea that there is a Great Reset being planned. In a piece revealingly titled: “Dutch Farmer Protests Show How Messy Climate Action Will Be,” Time magazine inveighs:

But far-right figures and conspiracy theorists have also gotten involved. Twitter is filled with posts linking the Netherlands’ nitrogen policy to the Great Reset—a theory that claims international elites are trying to use the COVID-19 pandemic to establish an authoritarian global government…. Populists in the U.S. and Europe, including France’s Marine Le Pen, are seizing on the protests to cast climate action as a conflict between rural heartlands, working people, and urban elites.

Oh no, not the populists! (Are the Dutch farm families not populists?) This sad effort to discredit sensible questions about this cow-destroying eco-policy ignores that the WEF & Co are very much trying to control all food production in a “messy climate action” takeover. The WEF says so, at its populist-if-Orwellian titled website 100 Million Farmers:

100 Million Farmers is a global platform driving and action-focused agenda anchored in regional and national coalitions that develop “lighthouse” projects led by multistakeholder public-private coalitions designed to reach a tipping point of farmers within the region to drive transformative change. ….Ambitious and integrated action across sectors is needed to rebuild the food and agriculture economy with climate, nature and resilience at its core.

Never mind that the Dutch produce vegetables, meat and dairy products for much of western Europe, or that the most environmentally-protective agriculture methods are smallholdings such as those 3,000 farms to be shuttered. Never mind that this system was developed in response to the World War II famine caused by Nazi blockades of the Netherlands in retaliation for support of the Allied Operation Market Garden. Never mind the economic losses to the Netherlands, or to the family farms there, of shuttering 3,000 farms and executing the cows as “humane relief.”

Never mind the layered ironies. Pay no attention to the climate-justified, WEF-designed, global famine being launched in the Netherlands by multistakeholder public-private coalitions. Europe’s ducks will soon have many bugs to eat again in Dutch safe bug spaces, while humans of the world also eat bugs, and Gates-meat made from chemical-saturated soy.

