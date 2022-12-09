Claws *out: Vermont school board member goes ballistic when father questions trans agenda

Events in a local Vermont school reveal the intensity of government social justice indoctrination of students and their community undertaken by the public school system and so-called liberal actors. Students and parents who do not readily adhere to the woke mantra are targeted and shamed, and this is both initiated and maintained by governmental entities.

In Vermont's South Royalton school district, a school board member last year voted against displaying a "Pride" flag at the school, due solely to a genuine concern that it was unconstitutional favoritism of one message that would require the school to fly other flags in the future. (This view was affirmed in 2022 by a unanimous United States Supreme Court in Shurtleff v. Boston.) This school board member's sixth-grade daughter was ruthlessly bullied by other students.

Meanwhile, another school board member, Shannon Morrill Tutunjian, is passionately "pro-trans" and has taken an extremely aggressive stance regarding the nearby Randolph Union High School dispute over a "girl" with male genitalia insisting on changing in the girls' locker room. In posts on Facebook, community members who question the changing room policy or dare label children "boys and girls" have been viciously attacked.

Here is one comment directed at Tutunjian:

The school board is not mandated to have boys and girls changing together, they have alternatives and options. The school board has chosen this policy and owns it. You do have other options such as providing a separate space for transgendered students. You should be considering the safety and comfort of all students.

This statement and similar questions infuriated Shannon Morrill Tutunjian, who posted the following various screeds:

You ... are obviously a miserable lonely old Trumper[.] ... If you'd like to speak to me again, you can do so at the public board meetings. You won't be effective in changing anything, but stop in anyway. You can see what grownups do while we're actually building community instead of tearing it apart.

It's so CUTE how you keep going back to "boys and girls." HATE SPEECH, refusing to use the term transgender female or transgender male. "Boys and girls" are not the topic here.

I am SO over giving a f--- what the Trumpy white boys in this town think of me. I'm calling it out. Then again, getting to this level of no f---- left to give is usually how women get burned at the stake. Bring it. #IAmaWitch.

The mother of the girl who was bullied for her father's (constitutionally correct) objection to flying the gay pride flag challenged Tutunjian for the extremism of her comments, filing a conflict of interest complaint with the school board. In response, Tutunjian posted this:

FACTS Any member of the school board ... can make public comment on their personal time under the first amendment. ... Your only recourse is to vote against the board member in the next election. ... The SU and the school board itself have no power to "punish" or remove a sitting member of the board. ... Sincerely, a gender-queer lover of the bill of rights, the rainbow flag, and amplifying BI-POC and LGTBQIA voices.

School non-discrimination provisions provide that

the White River Valley Supervisory Union and its member school districts do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), ancestry, national origin, place of birth, sex, gender, sexual orientation, disability, age, political affiliation or marital status.

"Employees" are defined to include school board members. Shannon's anti-white, anti-male, anti-political affiliation comments against "Trumpy white boys" may not impact admission or school access, but they certainly are discriminatory comments made by a public employee and are arguably harassment. However, a conflict of interest complaint was rejected by both school boards upon which Tutunjian sits.

This is an odd implementation of the Bill of Rights. A nearby school principal was summarily fired in 2020 for questioning the BLM movement; a soccer coach who "misgendered" the male student in the girls' locker room was fired; an eight-year-old was disciplined for referring to a girl as "she"; a high school student was fired as a lifeguard for questioning CRT; a visiting author was silenced from speaking at Middlebury College, as was writer Charles Murray; the Vermont Senate considered disciplining a Republican senator for allegedly "doxxing" a schoolteacher by sharing his public email address.

Perhaps worst of all, the girls who expressed reservations about being forced to change in front of a male were subjected to scorn and abuse by other students, Vermont media, and the school administration for daring to object. The school also prohibited students from claiming "there are only two genders," from using Chick-fil-A for a fundraiser, and for chanting "Let's Go Brandon!"

Vermont government institutions are engaging in the selective prosecution of speech deemed objectionable by stifling woke ideology, while reinforcing the objectionable, crude attacks of social justice warriors like Shannon Morrill Tutunjian. So much for tolerance by the left.

Shannon Morrill Tutnujian displays a meme on her Facebook page from "Millennials for Bernie" that sums up her current display:

Good to see we have moved from "the liberals are pussies who wouldn't stand a chance in war" to "the liberals are coming to kill us all with their violent mobs full of women being impolite."

Being impolite is just one virtue the New Left signals. Compelling young girls to get naked in front of males, and bullying children whose fathers constitutionally object to partisan banners, are additional "virtues."

But shh...don't ask any questions.

Image: ChristianIS via Pixabay, Pixabay License.