21st Century Robber Barons: the WEF

In the 1870s, the term “robber baron” was first used to describe an exploitative class of industrialists who utilized their wealth to create monopolies of resources and amass control in the fledgling United States. The name describes an illegitimate aristocracy of unelected plutocrats. John D. Rockefeller, Cornelius Vanderbilt, Andrew Carnegie; all American industrial royalty whose names line the streets of America and the pages of our history books. One hundred fifty years later, we face a new global class of robber barons.

Once a year, the world’s richest and most influential people meet behind closed doors in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the future direction of the globe. Known as the World Economic Forum, they were originally founded in 1971 by German engineer Klaus Schwab. Look at any major global policy push in recent history, and you’ll likely find the fingerprints of the World Economic Forum. From climate alarmism to ESG investing to our obsession with sustainability and population control or a push for centralized and authoritarian government, we find the handiwork of the World Economic Forum.

Earlier this year, a video surfaced of Mr. Schwab in 2017, openly bragging about infiltrating the cabinets of major governments worldwide by grooming a class of Young Global Leaders, including Angela Merkel of Germany, Justin Trudeau of Canada, and even Vladimir Putin. The World Economic Forum describes its Young Global Leaders program as “an accelerator for a dynamic community of exceptional people with the vision, courage, and influence to drive positive change in the world.” It is doubtful that their vision for positive change aligns with that of the plebian class, but they aren’t too concerned with that. In 2016, they told us in Forbes magazine that soon we would own nothing, have no privacy, and we would learn to like it.

The World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders collective is a veritable who’s-who of politicians, tech titans, corporate executives, philanthropists, celebrities, and financiers worldwide. You don’t have to look far to find their influence. In the United States, we find their people in finance at organizations like Blackrock, Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, CitiBank, and Mastercard. In technology, we find their people at Facebook, Google, Wikipedia, Microsoft, Amazon, and more. In the media, they’re at Fox, CNN, CBS, Forbes, Bloomberg, the NY Times, and the Washington Post. In government, they hold governorships, congressional seats, mayorships, federal cabinet positions, and more. At the universities, they’re presidents, faculty, lecturers, and researchers. There is no sector they do not touch.

Every extreme policy push in America of the last five years overlaps with the objectives and people of the World Economic Forum. The neo-Marxist Critical Race Theory push following the death of George Floyd? Ibram X. Kendi is a Young Global Leader. Environmental Social Governance investing? The World Economic Forum counts dozens of ESG executives from financial firms among its members. Financial firms like Blackrock outbidding residential home buyers for residential properties? This aligns with their objective to create a tenant class. Visa, Mastercard, and American Express pushing for a backdoor gun registry in the U.S.? All WEF partners as well.

In 2020, President Donald Trump was invited to speak at Davos for what can only be described as an opportunity to put a face to the enemy and embolden the modern robber barons. He spoke openly of the need to reject the doomsday prophets of the World Economic Forum and to emulate the successes of America First. It was likely a part of their unfolding plan to depose him.

Following the 2020 election, brazen conspirators described their organization's work in overthrowing Donald Trump in a TIME Magazine piece, in which they described their work as “fortifying democracy.” They detailed their structure as a bipartisan effort of media, technology, government, and corporate interests. In 2018, TIME was purchased by Marc Benioff, co-founder and CEO of Salesforce.com and World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. Does this sound familiar? Without outing themselves directly, it sure sounds like the World Economic Forum is that cabal, and their history demonstrates their intent.

In 2016, when the outgoing Obama Administration participated in surveillance of the incoming Trump Administration, it was U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power who was caught unmasking the communications of Trump transition team officials. She’s a Young Global Leader. From John Durham’s special counsel investigation, it was found that during Russiagate, the Georgia Institute of Technology was tasked with surveilling the internet traffic of the White House. Their current president, Angel Cabrera, the former chair of their board of advisors, is a Young Global Leader.

COVID-19 was the pretext for hijacking American elections and ousting Donald Trump, and every piece of the global pandemic response touched the World Economic Forum. In October 2019, Johns Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation ran coronavirus pandemic modeling exercises at Event201 several weeks before COVID dropped in Wuhan, China. Both organizations are partners of the World Economic Forum and are full of Young Global Leaders.

The U.S. COVID response was predicated on vaccines and only vaccines being a solution, to the point of demonizing even the testing of off-label therapeutics. It was Pfizer who got the green light with falsely touted ninety-five percent effective COVID shots. Pfizer is a partner of the World Economic Forum and is represented by Young Global Leaders. When they withheld their promising but false study results until the day after the 2020 election, it was clear the intent was to end Donald Trump’s re-election chances.

The insanity of the past half-decade is most aptly described as shock and awe. Shock and awe is an offensive warfare tactic that describes an assault from all angles that does not permit the opponent a chance to mount a defense because they are spread thin across all fronts. Shock and awe is disorienting and does not allow one to discern who or what is coming at them. Now that the dust has settled, it is clear that few, if any, global organizations have the capacity, the reach, and the motivation of the World Economic Forum to perpetrate the shock and awe we’ve experienced. No free state can tolerate its continued existence.

