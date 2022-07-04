Netherlands farmers, fisherman revolt against government greenie impositions

🚨🚨⚠️⚠️

The Dutch protesters are pouring manure on government offices, flooding streets, and becoming all together ungovernable. This uprising is in response to the WEF controlled government shutting down farms to "save the planet."

Fishermen, too:

NETHERLANDS - Now fishermen join the protest, beginning now to block the ports.



Farmers, truckers, fishermen and citizens all standing together.



Resist 🔥#Netherlands #Resist



pic.twitter.com/cpAw7ZJvIZ — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) July 4, 2022

The government passed a greenie law to cut nitrogen and carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, and then blandly declared that, yah, yah, “the honest message... is that not all farmers can continue their business.”

So for the Dutch farmers, who are among the world's most productive, who feed a continent and beyond from their tiny artificially created landscape, with, yes, cows, which are all about creating this newly created problem of nitrogen as well as cow-fart carbon, are suddenly the target. They've got to quit producing and die. Pay no attention to the fact that not every nation can sustain cows but would like to buy beef and leather and gelatin and milk and all the other things cows produce. They all will now see shortages at the supermarkets and worse still, shortages of cow 'byproducts' which are sold as crop-saving fertilizer around the world. Pay no attention to the unintended consequences the Dutch farmers are warning about. The tsentral planners have spoken, and now the cows must die. Too bad about the farms and farmers and consumers.

So now we see another yellow-vest style revolt, and the backlash is big. It's similar to what we saw in France and Canada not long ago. None of these earlier protests had much effect, but these revolts keep coming and that may well be because of the rising numbers of failure of these greenie policies.

We all saw what greenie policies did in Germany, leaving it with sky high sixfold-increases in electricity prices, blackouts, and reportedly even water-rationing in Hamburg, which happened when they foolishly got rid of their nuclear power plants, got themselves dependent on Russia for energy, found themselves Putin's puppet, and now are paying the price. We know what happened when Sri Lanka's entire economy collapsed on greenie organic policies which destroyed the agricultural sector. We know what happened in Texas when the state found itself dependent on wind power for heat during a winter freeze. The message gets louder and louder.

And the backlash gets bigger. Let's hope the Dutch farmers succeed where others didn't.

