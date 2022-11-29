In America’s offices, a survey shows antisemitism is frighteningly common

Antisemitism is the oldest hatred. When that unrelenting hatred culminated in the gas chambers of the Holocaust, the cry after World War II was “Never again.” It turns out that “Never again” actually meant roughly seven decades, with its rise accelerating in America. In 2022, it turns out that it’s not just a problem in academia, politics, sports, and entertainment, but is rising in the workplace, too. This resurgence has consistently taken place in leftist-controlled environments.

On college campuses, which are bastions of hard leftism, antisemitism has become endemic under cover of “anti-Zionism.” They are the same thing when Israel is the only nation attacked for existing despite other nations’ worse behavior, when the attack is framed in genocidal terms against Israeli residents, and when all Jewish students are indicted as guilty of Israeli wrongs.

In politics, while there are weird, fringy white supremacist groups that follow Hitler, it’s on the left that antisemitism moved to the center of the Democrat party. In 2020, Ilhan Omar went public with her antisemitism. When called upon to censure her, the best the Democrat-led House could do was condemn hatred of all kinds, as if a hatred that’s lasted thousands of years, ended in the Holocaust, and was voiced by a member of Congress, didn’t deserve its own censure. Ilhan Omar’s supporters knew who the real culprits were: Jews!

Image by Andrea Widburg using “now hiring” by freepik.

A small sampling of modern antisemitism from the halls of leftism includes:

The San Francisco teachers’ union, a redoubt of leftism, called to boycott Israel, an antisemitic act (see above) that is easier to do than teaching students the three Rs.

The Boston Globe, a major newspaper, ran a political cartoon accusing Israel of committing genocide against Arabs in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, a classic antisemitic trope.

California’s new ethnic studies curriculum is aggressively anti-Israel to the point of open antisemitism.

TV celebrity Nick Cannon, who follows Louis Farrakhan’s openly antisemitic Nation of Islam, loudly voiced traditional antisemitic tropes.

Bill de Blasio used the excuse of the Wuhan virus to attack New York’s orthodox Jews (after giving a pass to BLM for ignoring all lockdown rules).

Bernie Sanders, a genetically Jewish man with a deep hatred for Israel to the point of antisemitism, almost won the Democrat party nomination.

Whoopi Goldberg, who is not Jewish despite the deceptive last name, discounted the Holocaust as nothing more than a fight between White people.

One of AOC’s staffers referred to Israel as a “racist European ethnostate.” It’s the only state in the region with a true indigenous population that has ties to the land going back 5,000 years or more, and the only nation that gives full civil rights to all citizens, regardless of creed or race.

Not all antisemitism at the center of American culture and power comes from the left. Some of it comes from popular Black athletes and entertainers:

Dave Chappelle, a Black Muslim, added an openly antisemitic riff about “Space Jews” to his show in the Fall of 2021. Incidentally, his recent Saturday Night Live riff was not antisemitic but, instead, approached Jews in much the same way he’s approached other touchy subjects.

Basketball star Kyrie Irving promoted an openly antisemitic documentary.

Kanye West has been getting more aggressively antisemitic by the minute, whether because that’s who he is or because he thinks it will increase his presidential chances, given how antisemitic American Blacks are.

Given antisemitism’s prevalence in leftist bastions (academia, entertainment, politics, and sports), should it be any surprise that antisemitism is on the rise in the workplace? ResumeBuilder.com surveyed 1,131 American hiring managers and learned that around a quarter of them bring antisemitism to hiring decisions:

Their survey showed that 26% of hiring managers say they are less likely to move forward with Jewish applicants. When asked why, 38% said that “Jews have too much power and control,” which is also tied to another 38% who said, “Jews claim to be the ‘chosen people.’” A few of the other “reasons” were that “Jews have too much wealth”, “Jews are greedy”, “Jews killed Jesus,” and many other antisemitism responses, according to the ResumeBuilder survey. Another 26% of hiring managers make assumptions about whether or not the applicant is Jewish based on their looks and appearances. 23% said that their company is trying to limit Jewish presence in the workplace. 17% said that their bosses said not to hire Jewish people at all.

Employees are even worse:

In regards to antisemitism among existing workers, 33% said that antisemitism is frequent and 29% said that antisemitism is acceptable within the company they work for.

The oldest hatred is getting worse in America as leftist-controlled cultural institutions make it acceptable. In a very short time, “Never again” is morphing into “It can happen here.” This needs to end because it cannot end well.