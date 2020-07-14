When it comes to racism and anti-Semitism, the left and right are different

Probably the most potent attack leftists can hurl at Trump is that he’s a white supremacist. However, after you prove that Trump did not support white supremacists at Charlottesville, they’ll fall back on saying that “Nazis support Trump.” Perhaps it’s true that a handful of white supremacists do support him, but they are in the outer darkness of the Republican party and universally reviled and rejected.

Meantime, overt, ugly, eliminationist rhetoric lives at the heart of the Democrat party, which has gathered to it people who are openly anti-Semitic and anti-white. This post gathers together myriad examples of highly-placed, celebrated people who support Biden or Bernie and who are open in their contempt and even hatred for Jews and white people.

Nick Cannon: Cannon’s hosted America’s Got Talent, one of the U.S.’s most popular television shows. This guy is no fringe figure, lurking in some seedy bar in a small town in the middle of nowhere. He’s also an open racist and anti-Semite. Cannon espouses Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan’s crackpot theory that the Biblical Jews were black and that whites and Jews are people who become deracinated and morally corrupted when they left Africa:

“When they were sent to the Mountains of Caucasus, they didn’t have the power of the sun. The sun started to deteriorate them. So, they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of deficiency, so therefore the only way they can act is evil,” Cannon continued. [snip] “They have to rob, steal, rape, kill and fight in order to survive. So these people who didn’t have what we have, and when I say ‘we,’ I speak of the melinated people, they had to be savages, they had to be barbaric because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough torrential environments, so they’re acting as animals, so they’re the ones closer to animals, they’re the ones that are actually the true savages,” Cannon said in the video. “So I say all that to say the context when we speak of ‘Jewish people,’ white people, Europeans, the Illuminati — they were doing that as survival tactics to stay on this planet,” Cannon added.

DeSean Jackson: Jackson is a Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver, worth $20 million. He’s also a raging anti-Semite. In a grotesque Instagram post, Jackson repeated a fake Hitler quote to the effect that Jews know that blacks are the real Biblical Children of Israel and therefore “extort America” as part of a plan for “world domination” that depends on keeping “Negroes” ignorant of their true identity. He also worships Farrakhan.

Stephen Jackson: Jackson is a former NBA player who has a gig on Showtime and is worth $25 million. He supported DeSean by saying, “NFL owners are racist. Just the facts. U speak on anything involving Jews or Whites is hate.” When he tried to explain away what he said, he accused Jews of being racist against blacks.

Yusra Khogali: Admittedly, Khogali is from Toronto, but because she’s a Black Lives Matter co-founder there, she gets thrown in the same group as the others. In 2016, she wrote on Facebook that “white people are a genetic defect of blackness.” She added that they’re not “humxness,” but are, instead, “sub-humxn.” They use white supremacy, she explained, to protect their survival as an inferior race and reminded her followers that blacks, with their “dominant genes can literally wipe out the white race if we had the power to.”

Ilhan Omar: Omar, a Democrat congresswoman, is a media darling and sits at the heart of the new Democrat movement that exercises tremendous power in Congress. She’s also a raging anti-Semite, frequently trafficking in classic anti-Semitic canards. She tried to get congress to approve an anti-Israel boycott, comparing it to boycotting Nazi Germany. She has suggested that Israel should not be a Jewish state, and has tweeted that it’s “hypnotized the world” and that Allah needs to help people see Israel’s “evil doings.” She also repeated the “dual loyalty” canard, accused Jews of buying American politicians, and supported the boycott, divest, and sanction movement.

Louis Farrakhan: Much of the anti-Semitism the people above spout comes from Farrakhan. Obama hid a photograph of himself with Farrakhan because he worried that it would harm him politically. He shouldn’t have bothered. By the time Aretha Franklin died, Farrakhan had a front-row seat at her funeral, along with Al Sharpton (anti-Semite), Jessie Jackson (anti-Semite), and Bill Clinton (morally bankrupt).

Black Lives Matter: The Black Lives Matter movement has as a central plank in its platform the statement that Israel is an “apartheid state” involved in “genocide . . . against the Palestinian people.” When Black Lives Matter moved through Los Angeles, it specifically detoured into and destroyed large sections of the Jewish community in the Fairfax neighborhood. This was an unnerving echo of the way the Muslims responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack made a special detour from their prime locations to torture a rabbi and his wife to death. Or the way the Charlie Hebdo attackers made time for a murderous attack on a kosher supermarket in Paris.

Sadly, I could do this for hours. Because America is a two-party system, the haters will have to choose one party or another if they want to be part of our political discussion. It’s noteworthy, though, that the haters who’ve chosen the Republicans are marginalized and despised, while the haters who’ve chosen the Democrats are feted, enriched and, sometimes, seated at the right hand of political power.

Image: Wikimedia