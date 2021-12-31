An AOC staffer is both antisemitic and ignorant

An AOC staffer was caught in an antisemitic rant, something that’s newsworthy insofar as it reminds us of the garbage that routinely emanates from the left, the members of which are often graduates of once-reputable colleges and universities.

The Fox News report is straightforward:

A staffer for “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., referred to Israel as a “racist European ethnostate” on social media. Hussain Altamimi joined Ocasio-Cortez’s office in November as a legislative assistant, posting shortly after a picture of him and the congresswoman on Instagram with the caption “New beginnings.” Then, last week, Altamimi targeted Israel in an Instagram story calling the U.S.’s key Middle Eastern ally a “racist European ethnostate.” “Israel is a racist European ethnostate built on stolen land from its indigenous population!” Altamimi wrote on Christmas Eve, according to a screenshot obtained by Fox News Digital.

In making that comment, Altamimi was simply echoing a post from an Instagram account named “Let’s Talk Palestine,” a “Nonprofit Organization” that insisted that Israel is racist against everyone who isn’t Jewish. The account is pure Palestinian propaganda, with open support for Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, both violent terrorist groups that are open about their dream of committing genocide against Jews in Israel.

Image: A member of the ANSWER Coalition, a communist group, protests Israel by Ted Eytan. CC BY-SA 2.0.

There are a couple of points to be made:

First, this claim is ahistorical, non-factual, antisemitic garbage. Thanks to the 850,000 Jews welcomed into Israel after the Arab nations summarily expelled beginning in 1948 and continuing through the 1970s, Israel has a huge population of Jews who don’t have a drop of European blood in them. Genetically, they are true Middle Easterners, with their Jewish lineage going back well over 2,000 years.

Israel’s racial make-up became even less European in 1991, thanks to Operation Solomon. That was the year that Ethiopian political instability was so extreme that Jews around the world feared for the safety of the Beta Israel tribe in Ethiopia, a tribe of Black Jews who had lived there either since Biblical times or starting in the 14th to 16 centuries. In 36 hours, Israel airlifted over 14,000 Beta Israelites from Ethiopia to Israel. Again, there was nothing European about this group either.

Israel is a true pluralist nation. While it is the Jewish nation, all people who live legally within its borders have full civil rights. As Steve Apfel wrote at American Thinker, no matter the fulminations of antisemitic Christian sects, Israel is a haven for Christian Arabs, who are thriving there. In addition, the Muslim population, which has increased 10 fold since modern Israel’s founding (no genocide there), has more rights than Muslims in almost any other Middle Eastern country, and most Israeli Muslims like living in a free country like Israel.

The charge that Israel stole land from the indigenous population is wrong too. Jews have lived continuously in Israel since the days of the Old Testament, which means for at least 4,000 years. It’s the Arabs who are the imperialists who have been taking the land since Mohamed’s time. Indeed, the Palestinians are especially late arrivals, for most of them trace their lineage back no further than the 19th century. To the extent Ottoman potentates owned land there before World War I, Jewish groups bought that land. After 1947, Israel acquired more land by right of conquest fighting defensive wars.

Second, although Altamimi has destroyed his LinkedIn account, what still exists reveals that he is a product of an American college education, at least when it comes to his Masters of Art, which he received from the University of Washington:

Altamimi’s education matters because his view isn’t just a Muslim view. It is the dominant view on America’s college campuses, especially among the burgeoning number of “diversity administrators”:

American universities are becoming hotbeds of antisemitism. This is happening, in part, because of the expanding number and power of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) offices that, rather than restraining hostility toward Jews, actually foment it. Their focus on political activism against the Jewish state of Israel clearly crosses the line from legitimate concern for human rights into outright antisemitism, providing encouragement and assistance to others on campus to do the same.

Yes, the Squad, with its Muslim members (Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar), brings a decided Muslim cast to these views, but they are also heard on every college campus across America. These colleges are Muslim; they are leftist. AOC, who has also ignorantly called Israel an apartheid state, isn’t Muslim; she’s a leftist.

Until American Jews start figuring this out, they’ll still keep funding and voting for leftists, until they have woven all the rope the leftists need to hang the Jews in a second Holocaust.