Jill Biden calls Latinos 'unique as breakfast tacos'

If you thought Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were the only gaffe machines in town, check out the impressive challenger to the title, first lady Jill Biden.

According to the New York Post:

A Hispanic journalist group rebuked First Lady Jill Biden after she said Latinos were as unique as “breakfast tacos” during a speech in San Antonio on Monday. Jill Biden was praising civil rights icon Raul Yzaguirre during the annual conference of UnidosUS when she made the bizarre compliment. Yzaguirre led the advocacy organization, which used to be known as the National Council of La Raza, for three decades. “Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community — as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio — is your strength,” Biden said. When addressing the Bronx bodegas though, she mispronounced the convenience stores and said “bogedas.” The National Association of Hispanic Journalists panned the remarks, stating, “We are not tacos.”

She actually did that. She compared Latinos to "tacos."

Didn't a whole high school in Coronado, California, get sent to some kind of re-education camp after taco shells were tossed at a bunch of Latino football players at a game last year, because of all the racial and cultural insensitivity?

Same as Jill, the guy who started the idiotic act was a Democrat:

The man who brought tortillas to the Saturday night Coronado High School basketball game against Escondido’s Orange Glen High issued a public apology Thursday, saying he realizes the act of throwing tortillas has been perceived as racially insensitive. Luke Serna, who says he is half-Mexican and a registered Democrat, on Wednesday said he gave bags of tortillas to Coronado students. During an altercation following the game, some Coronado players threw tortillas in the air toward the Orange Glen team, which is mostly Latino.

The problem with Jill Biden's statement is that she has Latinos lumped into single check-box groups -- the blossom group, the "bogeda" group, the taco group. Nobody who's Latino that I know (and most don't like the oversimplified term 'Latino' either, let alone 'Latinx' -- they go by 'Mexican,' 'Peruvian,' 'Venezuelan,' 'Catracho,' et al) likes that kind of oversimplification, that little check-the-box political special interest group politicking and pandering. Does any pol sum up Italian-Americans as pizzas or praise the diversity of Italians and pizzas?

Ick.

The other 'ick' is in Jill Biden's pronunciation of Bronx bodegas, the little corner and otherwise urban stores that serve as food suppliers in New York City and around New Jersey and perhaps some other places. Based on her pronunciation, it's unlikely she's ever been in one or shopped in one, other than at a campaign stop, which is likely questionable. The word is so unfamiliar to her.

Jill, recall, runs a 'Devil Wears Prada' office where she serves as ultra-flattered queen bee and demands obeisance:

As for Jill, recall that she's a pretty touchy, egotistic person, too, demanding to be called "doctor" despite her gut-level educational "doctorate," which has nothing in common with the kind of brains it takes to achieve an M.D. She's also played Edith Wilson in Joe's low moments. She's had suspiciously gushy profiles written about her by court flatterers anxious to please the empress, calling her a goddess with vomit-inducing passages like this: You generally hear her before you see her because she is often laughing. She is, quite simply, a joy multiplier.

Queen bees who sit in the executive office chair don't exactly shop at 'bogedas.'

And nobody likes a phony.

Meanwhile, there's no excuse for her failure to pronounce basic Spanish, either, calling a bodega a 'bogeda.'

She's messed up before on this, 'hispandering' and butchering Spanish to very bad effect, as I noted here.

Last April 2021, speaking to a farmworkers' group, she mangled her Spanish this way.

...in a speech to members of the United Farm Workers labor union in Delano, California, as reported by the New York Post: Later, while closing her speech, Biden said enthusiastically, “So say it with me, ‘Sí se pwaud-way,’ the future is ours. Thank you.”

Seriously, she demands to be called "Dr." Jill Biden, and is billed as the brains behind doddering Joe Biden, she taught at a community college that was 21% Latino, and she can't pronounce simple, basic, commonly used Spanish words virtually every American can?

Her husband is opening the border to literally millions of migrants from Spanish-speaking and other countries, and she can't pronounce some of the easiest and most commonly words used in Spanish?

What kind of bubble does this person live in? She does it again and again demonstrating that she either is very stupid, or doesn't even try.

The big thing, though, is how obvious it is to Latino and Hispanic voters. It's evidence of the Democrat insistence on putting Latinos in little checkboxes, their group identity trumping their individual identities, and always making them second-fiddle on the Democrats' hierarchy of grievance groups, below that of Black people (many of whom can't stand this stuff, either).

Latinos respond negatively to this kind of boxing off of them and their interests as just about identity politics, rather than education, a decent economy and all the other things every American wants, and they respond really negatively when someone compares them to 'tacos' and can't say 'bodega.'

Jill Biden did all this dreck in a Hispanic stronghold, San Antonio, whose outer counties have begun shifting Republican after a long period of voting solid blue Democrat.

She not only is blowing it with Hispanics who are moving Republican anyway, she's throwing on the typical racist stereotypes that put Hispanics in the Democrat camp earlier.

Tacos, really? She had to bring up tacos, because she doesn't know anything else about the communities? By all means, keep speaking Spanish and Hispandering away, Jill.

The Republicans will thank you.

Image: Screen shot from ABC News video, via shareable YouTube