George Soros and the EU Parliament condemn the SCOTUS for following the Constitution

This year on July 4th, George Soros penned an editorial piece expressing his concern against the limited government principles of these United States, specifically the idea of state sovereignty as detailed by the Tenth Amendment. On a day that many Americans celebrate independence from a far-off and unrepresentative government, a foreign-born globalist castigated the supreme Law and Court of these United States. In the article, Soros wrote:

From abroad, the US is threatened by repressive regimes led by Xi Jinping in China and Vladimir Putin’s Russia who want to impose an autocratic form of government on the world. But the threat to the US from the domestic enemies of democracy is even greater. They included the current Supreme Court, which is dominated by far-right extremists, and Donald Trump’s Republican Party, which placed those extremists on the Court.

Recent decisions regarding abortion, the scope of the EPA, and God-given rights to self-defense have apparently struck a nerve. Soros kicks it off by denouncing Alito’s line of reasoning in the reversal of Roe v. Wade, inferring that 'logically,' the Court might regress towards racial inequality – masterfully applying the Alinsky tactic of “rubbing raw the sores of discontent.” He then gripes about the decision that “denied the Environmental Protection Agency the authority to issue regulations needed to combat climate change” before claiming the SCOTUS is beholden to the gun lobby, rather than the words of the Second Amendment.

However, Soros wasn’t alone in his indignation or his constitutional illiteracy. Subsequently, just one week after the publication of Soros’ critique, the Parliament of the European Union took a vote – officially condemning the American high court for returning to responsibly interpreting our supreme governing document.

eu parliament votes 324-155 to condemn us supreme court overturning roe v wade pic.twitter.com/27njiMkEVm — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 7, 2022

What don’t these European elites understand? In America, legislative bodies are tasked with lawmaking, not the Courts and not the Executors. The Constitution does not explicitly mention abortion, so at the moment, that decision legally belongs to each individual state. And aside from the obvious fact the EPA has no right to exist, it certainly has no authority to dictate “regulations” to be followed as though they were federal or state law. Lastly, the Second Amendment is quite clear when it says “shall not be infringed” – interpreting that correctly does not hinge on the financial clout of the “gun lobby.”

It’s no secret that George Soros and the European Union embrace and encourage the erosion of American strength and sovereignty. This structure of government, founded upon Judeo-Christian principles, is antithetical to global tyranny and oppression, and their disdain for our Constitution cannot be concealed.