Jill Biden runs an 'abusive office that's like The Devil Wears Prada'

Jill Biden and Kamala Harris are said to be rivals in the quest for power, given Joe Biden's dotage.

And sure enough, they run the same kinds of staff offices: hellscapes.

In a story about Anthony Bernal, Jill Biden's chief of staff — the guy who poses Jill for photos like these — Politico reports:

Bernal's allies and enemies alike say that his loyalty to the First Lady is absolute. Even many of his detractors concede that his creative talents and attention to detail have benefitted Dr. Biden. But many of these same officials argue that Bernal's pursuit of perfection on behalf of the First Lady does not excuse the way he treats some other staffers. Many described him as "berating" and "toxic" because of his unfiltered criticism of others and tendency to trash talk his colleagues behind their backs. Some compare him to MERYL STREEP's character in "Devil Wears Prada" while another equated him to the ever-conspiring Littlefinger in "Game of Thrones."

Politico reports that the little feller has a "mean streak" and is constantly "berating staff" if not declaring them "stupid" on the phone and in staff meetings. He badmouths them behind their backs even if he plays "friend" to them to their faces. He's made a lot of them cry. He has so disgusted these people that they've taken to surreptitiously recording his abuses and tirades, apparently providing Politico with its material.

He sounds like a stereotypical court eunuch from the imperial court of China — attaining a position of great power through intense loyalty to the emperor, effectively ruling the empire with the emperor distracted, using that power to the detriment of the empire, and acting horribly to those around them.

The court flatterers for Bernal, though, are out there, releasing their flowery words in his defense:

"Anthony's loyalty to our team and the First Family is unrivaled, and he holds himself, and all of us, to the highest standards," Chief of Staff Julissa Reynosos told Politico. "There is no one at the White House with a bigger heart than Anthony, which is one of several reasons why so many in the First Lady's office have worked with him for years. He cares deeply about the personal and professional growth of his colleagues."

Eeew. Anybody believe that?

It sounds very similar to the kind of staff office Kamala Harris runs, which we've described here.

Like Jill, Kamala has also hired extremely appalling people to her top staff positions. To start, back in her Sacramento days, one of her top staffers, Larry Wallace, reportedly made young staffers crawl under his computer to "fix his printer" so he could ogle their underwear, forcing the state to make a $400,000 sexual harassment payout. Harris claimed to know nothing about it, any more than Jill supposedly knows nothing about Bernal's reported depredations. Wallace landed on his feet with another political staff gig elsewhere, apparently helped by someone, no idea whom, with no consequences to him.

Harris's current top staffers, such as Tina Flournoy, are also reportedly horrible to work for, too:

A large part of the blame, sources said, goes to Harris's chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, whom aides described as an overbearing woman who doesn't tolerate dissenting ideas, who blames everybody else but herself when things go badly, and who tries to keep the VP sheltered from reality.

BizPac Review, citing Politico, said that with her around, Harris's office was like this:

"People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it's an abusive environment. It's not a healthy environment, and people often feel mistreated. It's not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s---," one source said. This treatment has left staffers and aides "experiencing low morale, porous lines of communication and diminished trust," according to Politico.

This is nasty stuff, suggesting that perhaps more than realized, Kamala and Jill are the flip sides of the same bad penny.

Why do women like that hire creeps of that sort — gushy toward the boss, ultra-loyal, and monsters to anyone below them? Well, one place to look is in the similarities of Jill and Kamala, two ambitious women who attained their own power not through their charisma or powers of persuasion, or impressive track records on anything, but through the offices of powerful men, Kamala serving as "mistress" to California power broker Willie Brown, and Jill apparently cheating with Joe well before Joe's first wife was killed in a car crash, according to Jill's ex-husband Bill Stevenson. That's kind of disgusting, and apparently sets the stage for the hiring of horrible top staffers and the court intrigue that follows. This isn't about merit anymore; it's about wiles and guile.

The question of whether either of them knows about how horrible their staff are is a moot point. Of course they do. Here was my argument from a few years ago that Kamala certainly knew exactly what kind of person she was employing.

As for Jill, recall that she's a pretty touchy, egotistic person, too, demanding to be called "doctor" despite her gut-level educational "doctorate," which has nothing in common with the kind of brains it takes to achieve an M.D.

She's also played Edith Wilson in Joe's low moments.

She's had suspiciously gushy profiles written about her by court flatterers anxious to please the empress, calling her a goddess and vomit-inducing passages like this:

You generally hear her before you see her because she is often laughing. She is, quite simply, a joy multiplier.

If Jill Biden were a normal person, she'd be as revolted at that passage as all normal people. But she wasn't. It's very likely she demands that kind of absurd flattery, being a person who's absolutely the opposite of it. I suspect she's mean, at least as mean as Kamala, and probably an even dirtier player.

Well, now she's got these reports coming out, same as Kamala did. Did anything like this ever come out of the Trump administration? Yes, Trump was an erratic, mercurial boss, probably not the easiest guy to work for, but he never engaged in any of this icky court intrigue characteristic of people who are vicious but need to pretend to be Lady Merciful in public. What a vile administration this Fraudster Joe presidency has become.

Image: Twitter screen shot.

