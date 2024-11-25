The 2024 Presidential Election Landslide

The SWAT raid on P’Nut’s house symbolizes an out-of-control totalitarian government. Elon Musk grasped this symbolism in his pithy posts on X. Thus, Elon Musk and Joe Rogan called P’Nut’s killing “proof America is no longer the land of the free...” P’Nut may be gone, but, with the election over, we can look back at the statist behemoth that killed him, and that may finally be reaching its end, leaving room for the Founders’ vision to bloom again.

Biden’s Stasi agents (DOJ, FBI, DHS, CIA, et al.) egregiously violated the Constitution and the Bill of Rights and used lawfare to abuse the rule of law and due process in politically targeted prosecutions (i.e., politically driven SWAT raids, illegally entrapping patriots at J6 and not arresting BLM and Antifa activists for inciting riots in 2020). FEMA politically discriminated against people in the recent Hurricane Helene disaster while failing in its prime mission of disaster recovery. The Secret Service failed not once but twice to protect former President Trump from assassination. Did Divine providence save former President Trump from the first bullet?

The 2024 election is a turning point in US history. It was an epic battle between good and evil. Was Trump’s loss in 2020 providential to set the stage for 2024? Since the 1960s, the Democratic Party has shifted from the one our grandparents knew to the Marxist left—a party that is aloof, condescending, and separated from the American people, opposed to an America founded on self-sufficient individualism, ingenuity, and exceptionalism.

Scrapping communism in America, by AI.

It will be a long slog to excise this cancer that has infiltrated our country as leftists sought to turn America into a Marxist third-world dictatorship. The Marxist left and its RINO counterparts are destroying our country with their failed policies, often driven by corruption, which are detrimental to the interests of the American people. The people want limited government in accord with the Constitution, Bill of Rights, the rule of law, and subservience to the will of the people. Now is not the time for reconciliation and forgiveness.

There must be accountability for those who violated their oaths of office to uphold the Constitution. There will be no change in behavior until this is done. Lt. General Flynn said this win was only a beachhead like D-Day of WWII. We must fight to the finish, as we did on VE-Day when we finally crushed the evil Nazi and Fascist forces.

MAGA is a new revolution to restore a government of the people, for the people, and by the people. The people are the true sovereigns who empower the government and, as the ultimate jury of the truth, have decisively spoken. We must support and protect President-Elect Trump from assassination to carry out this mandate.

The tangled web of Renaissance Machiavellian conspiracies must be unwoven. There are many issues that are structural and systemic and they exist in a target-rich environment. The common denominator and the root cause of the problems is how the government has subverted the First Amendment, censoring speech, silencing a free press (as opposed to its media propaganda outlets), criminalizing freedom of assembly, and using tech cutouts to censor thought.

The people are not stupid, despite what the self-styled “elites” believe. Ordinary working folks are trying to raise families and earn a living. They don’t have the time to be fully versed in day-to-day politics. In the past, they’ve relied on the legacy media to report objectively. It is clear, though, that in the 2024 election, the people rejected what the legacy media was spinning.

The legacy media abdicated their responsibility to educate, inform, and report the day’s news objectively and fairly. They failed in their role as a watchdog to serve as a check on government abuse of power.

The legacy media devolved into an activist partisan organ that parrots the talking points of the Marxist left and government. Media outlets both outright lied and concealed information from the people without any remorse. The legacy media gaslighted the people for “wrong” thinking when challenged by common sense critiques and questions.

The ruling elite, the elected representatives, the Deep State, big tech, Globalist, and their allies, or as I call them, “the Cabal,” acted together, and all acted in lockstep and spoke with one voice. The Cabal knew what was best for the people, which often coincided with enriching the Cabal. The Cabal manipulated false narratives to scare the people. The Cabal attempted several coups to prevent Trump’s election in 2016, and it sabotaged his first term as a duly elected President. It successfully blocked his election in 2020 and tried again but failed in 2024. It most likely facilitated the two assassination attempts.

The legacy media labeled President-elect Trump as being of poor character, a convicted serial felon, a rapist, a racist, a misogynist, a Nazi, and a fascist who would rule as a dictator. Trump, they warned, would ignore the Constitution and was an existential threat to our Democracy.

These labels were a bald-faced lie. The Cabal was doing exactly what it accused Trump of doing. A smart classmate familiar with my law enforcement background was appalled that I would vote for a convicted felon. I proudly wore my t-shirt to my Starbucks, “I’m Voting for the OUTLAW and the HILLBILLLY 2024,” and my dark MAGA hat. I knew this labeling of Trump was untrue because of the lawfare to Get Trump—and a book by the same title by esteemed civil rights attorney Allen Dershowitz.

The business model of the press has changed radically with the consolidation and closing of locally owned newspapers. The corporate conglomerates have little incentive to ensure that what they publish is correct and unbiased. There is no accountability for misleading the American people as legacy media hides behind the First Amendment. I am not advocating for any censorship of legacy or alternative media, as there is a real danger of censoring the truth—a topic for another time.

Alternative media, such as the American Thinker, Real Clear Politics, The Gateway Pundit, podcasts/radio shows such as Joe Rogan, Clay and Buck, Jesse Kelly, investigative reporters like Julie Kelly on Substack, X.com, formerly Twitter, and blogs such as Instapundit, do not require buckets of ink and infrastructure to report news and commentary. In the marketplace of free ideas with unfettered critical debate, these sources can render the legacy media in its current form irrelevant.

People are free to seek the most reliable media for reporting and predicting future events of value to them. The media that objectively reports the truth will be successful and profitable.

The exception is when the government actively coerces system providers to de-platform or censor “disinformation.” For example, the deplatforming of the New York Post breaking the Hunter Laptop story and censoring others by calling it “disinformation.” Polling indicates that had the voters known of the laptop contents, they would have swung the 2020 election to Trump to win. The government violated the First Amendment by coercing system providers on its behalf to do what it is prohibited from doing.

The Internet should be free, with no ministry of truth to rule what disinformation is or is not. As Elon Musk said, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy.” A topic for later is how to protect small alternative media sources from predatory lawfare and civil actions that would bankrupt or intimidate them from publishing breaking news. The American Thinker was a victim.

Please pray if you believe in a Devine being and the power of prayer as George Washington did:

Dear Lord, if it be thy will, we pray that President Trump and his family will be delivered from all evil. In Jesus’ name, we pray, Amen [Christian faith]

Special note by the author: I too, as well others appreciate American Thinker co-founder Thomas Lifson for having confidence in me and for mentoring me to write for the AT. Thomas encouraged me to write my first article at the AT after writing him about using RICO to prosecute Hillary Clinton from my law enforcement experience.

Ron Wright is a retired detective, having served thirty-five years with Riverside PD, Calif. Ron earned a BA in political science from Cal State University, Fullerton, and a Master of Administration from the University of California, Riverside. X @RonTcop.