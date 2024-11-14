The biggest blunder in the history of American politics was the premeditated, unabashed, and overt theft of the 2020 presidential election by the Democrat Party, the legacy media, and their fellow left-wing elitists in the Ruling Class as that alliance failed to create an unquestioned landslide defeat of Donald Trump and were thus, forced into the impossible task of placating the extreme left-wing faction of the coalition. This blunder set the stage for the 2024 Trump landslide and hastened the demise of the Democrat Party and the legacy media.

This cabal further compounded the original blunder of overtly stealing the 2020 election and being compelled into an alliance with the radical Left by adopting unprecedented lawfare against Donald Trump, insisting that an obviously addled Joe Biden be the Democrat nominee, ousting Biden four months before the election, and choreographing the nomination of the unlikeable and vacuous Kamala Harris.

This myopic and oblivious faction of the Ruling Class grossly underestimated and misunderstood the depth and breadth of support for Donald Trump in 2020. Despite their legal and illegal efforts to manipulate the voting process, they would fall monumentally short of the anticipated landslide defeat of the incumbent. A landslide they needed in order to permanently ostracize Trump, dominate the political arena for the foreseeable future, and avoid any backlash for their duplicity.

Thanks to the manufactured Covid pandemonium, these conspirators smugly believed that by exponentially expanding and manipulating mail-in and absentee voting they had successfully set up a foolproof means of guaranteeing Donald Trump would be defeated in such a massive landslide that a vast majority of the citizenry would never question the results.

Further, Trump would be so marginalized that his future as the leader of a growing political movement would be permanently rendered moot as he slunk, tail between his legs, back to Mar-A-Lago. Thus, leaving the political playing field in the hands of the established ruling class in near perpetuity.

Instead, the worst-case scenario played out. While this cabal did succeed in creating a massive 7 million popular vote margin for Joe Biden, thanks entirely to mail-in ballots in California and New York, the election was decided in three battleground states, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona. Biden won the three states by 40,000 out of 15,000,000 legally or illegally cast votes (a margin of 0.0027%). The resultant focus on and the exposure of the machinations in those states created a scenario wherein it became impossible for the stench of fraud to be swept under the rug, causing nearly half of the citizenry to view the Biden Administration as illegitimate.

In a poll taken two weeks after the election, nearly half of all likely voters believed there was sufficient fraud in the election to ensure Biden won. Despite the best efforts of both the social and legacy media as well as the Democrat Party hierarchy, that perception never changed during the four years of the Biden presidency.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been viewed by a significant plurality of Americans as transparent frauds and imposters thanks to an unabashedly fraudulent election choreographed by the Ruling Class. The remaining balance of the electorate adopted a wait-and-see attitude toward the Biden Administration.

Almost immediately the radical base of the Democrat Party rightfully claimed that it was their grassroots efforts and participation in the voting manipulation that pushed the Biden/Harris ticket over the top.

Had there been the landslide all had anticipated and planned for, then the extreme Left would have had no choice but to be satisfied with the crumbs from the head table as their role in the election fraud would have been downplayed. Instead, the failure of the grand plan and the need for their participation in future elections to offset the alienation of nearly half of the electorate gave the Marxist-inspired faction of the cabal the upper hand in the Biden Administration.

Thus, the Ruling Class was essentially blackmailed into acquiescing to the promotion of issues such as uncontrolled and open borders, transgenderism, mandated DEI throughout the government and much of the private sector, unconstrained spending on a “Green New Deal,” innumerable new regulations and mandates hamstringing the economy, and censorship as well as the abrogation of rights as delineated in the Constitution.

The resultant inflation, economic stagnation, invasion by 14+ million illegal immigrants, and unchecked crime on the streets of America’s cities and towns impacted virtually all sectors of the population.

The only accomplishments emanating from the 2020 grand strategy were 1) alienating nearly half of the electorate, 2) causing the American citizenry untold misery and suffering, and 3) opening the door for a Donald Trump resurgence.

A determined and resolute Donald Trump declared his candidacy on November 15, 2022. In their panic this faction of the Ruling Class unleashed unprecedented lawfare against Trump certain that their strategy would result in a resounding defeat of Trump in the 2024 election, thus finally achieving their goal of ridding themselves of their loathsome nemesis.

However, thanks to the alienation of nearly half of the electorate, the failures of their compelled alliance with the radical Left, and Trump’s resolve and campaign strategy by the early summer of 2024, that tactic would be reduced to a smoldering heap of ashes and Trump would be well on his way to an inevitable victory on November 5, 2024.

In the history of the United States there has never been a more inept, duplicitous, or ludicrous Ruling Class than the current iteration in its pursuit of Donald Trump.

This pursuit has not only permanently alienated nearly half of the voting citizenry, but it has also fractured the old Democrat Party coalition of the working class and ethnic and racial minorities. The Democrat Party is now the party of the Ruling Class and the self-styled elites. It is a party together with the legacy media on a path to irrelevance and demise.

Americans should not, therefore, acquiesce to calls for “unity” and forgiveness with those who over the past four years have vilified, imprisoned, censored, impoverished, and marginalized over half of the populace in pursuit of permanent power, wealth, and status. The left-wing element of the Ruling Class must be replaced, the worst of them prosecuted, and their power base within the federal government destroyed in order to ensure that this nation never travels down this road again.

Image: AT via Magic Studio