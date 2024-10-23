The Best Laid Schemes of the Ruling Class Have Turned to Ashes

The alliance of the Democrat Party, the legacy media, and NeverTrumpers entered 2024 brimming with confidence. This dominant faction within the Ruling Class was convinced that its ongoing plans to retain the White House and control Congress could not fail. The champagne was already being stockpiled for the November 6, 2024 post-election celebration.

On November 15, 2022, Donald Trump declared his candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination. Almost immediately this ruling class alliance conceived a grand strategy they were certain would eventuate in an overwhelming victory and a near-permanent stranglehold on the levers of power in Washington, D.C.

The linchpin of the grand strategy was to make certain Donald Trump was the Republican nominee. They did so by choreographing numerous indictments in Democrat strongholds throughout 2023. The intent of these actions was to so incense rank-and-file Republican voters that they would overwhelmingly support Trump in the primaries in 2024.

This cabal believed with absolute certitude that thanks to their entrenched voting manipulations and unleashing of unprecedented lawfare, they could easily defeat a marginalized and browbeaten Donald Trump regardless who was the Democrat nominee.

Thus, despite Joe Biden’s failures, incompetence, and accelerating mental incapacity, he was coronated as the presumptive nominee while all others foolish enough to contemplate a run in the Democrat primaries were summarily informed they should shelve those ambitions.

Biden’s role would be to essentially reprise his 2020 basement campaign while minimizing his public appearances. Meanwhile, the legacy media would make certain the 2024 presidential campaign would be entirely about Donald Trump and not Joe Biden.

Once Trump was criminally indicted in numerous Democrat-dominated venues, the plan was for him to be incessantly portrayed as a “threat to Democracy” and, at the proper time, a convicted felon who could never be allowed back into the White House.

This all-consuming focus on Trump would allow the Biden campaign to studiously avoid any substantive discussions about the primary issues the American electorate cared about: the economy, illegal immigration, inflation, and crime. Instead, the strategy would be to ignore those issues and focus on Trump, abortion, and the January 6th “insurrection”.

Certain that they could schedule and hold trials during the spring and summer of 2024, the grand strategy was unleashed in April of 2023:

On April 4, 2023 in a state court in New York, Trump was indicted on 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records. On June 8, 2023 in the Federal Court in Miami, Trump was indicted on 40 criminal counts of illegally retaining classified documents. On August 1, 2023 in the Federal Court in Washington, D.C., Trump was indicted on 4 criminal counts of election interference. On August 14, 2023 in a state court in Atlanta, Trump was indicted on 13 counts of election subversion.

All 91 of the criminal counts were specious and without merit. The main purpose of this absurd avalanche of indictments was to create wall-to-wall media coverage in anticipation of the inevitable show trials.

However, the current Ruling Class failed to heed the words of Robert Burns when he wrote: “The best laid schemes o' mice an' men Gang aft a-gley.” Within a few months into 2024 the grand strategy began to unravel.

Bringing the four court cases to trial before the election was a key component of the grand strategy. But in three of the cases potential trial dates were continuously pushed back as motions made by Trump’s defense teams were granted and the Supreme Court intervened on the issue of presidential immunity.

During this extended period of time, thanks to conservative media and Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the American public became increasingly aware of the blatant and unfair manipulation of the justice system by the Biden Administration and his allies in the ruling class.

In May of 2024 one of the four cases went to trial, the falsifying of business records in New York. Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts thanks to an unabashedly biased judge and prosecutor. The egregious mishandling of the trial solidified in the minds of many Americans that Trump was right, that all these court cases were a witch hunt solely aimed at preventing him from reclaiming the presidency. His poll numbers began a steady and consistent march upwards.

Another glaring weakness in the grand plan was to emulate as much as possible the 2020 Biden basement campaign. But the ruling class cabal failed to fully consider that Biden was the incumbent president and a not just a candidate. Domestic and foreign crises do not take time off for presidential campaigns; thus, he could not avoid public appearances.

With each public event or press briefing Biden’s accelerating mental and physical decline became increasingly obvious to the bulk of the American people, particularly when compared to the boundless energy and vitality of Donald Trump. With each Biden appearance Trump’s march up the polls gained momentum.

Meanwhile, the effort to avoid the issues Americans cared about failed miserably as the economy faltered, inflation continued its unrelenting acceleration, the dire effects of illegal immigration were being experienced by an ever-growing percentage of the population, and crime continued to rampage throughout the streets of America.

Biden and his campaign were unable to offer any coherent solutions to the issues plaguing the country while Trump, pointing to the success of his four years in office could and did repeatedly. By June of 2024 Trump was leading Biden in virtually every poll.

As Trump surged, desperation set in, and Biden was essentially told he had to debate Trump. It was an unmitigated disaster for Biden and the ruling elites. Convinced that Trump could easily win in November, they forced Biden to drop out of the campaign. Whether it was revenge for the de facto coup or doing what he was instructed, Biden publicly endorsed Kamala Harris on his way out the door.

Thanks to decades of worshipping at the altar of tribalism and DEI, this public endorsement by Biden ensured Kamala’s nomination. The party hierarchy could not summarily reject her. The Democrats and their ruling class allies were stuck with an unaccomplished, vapid, fatuous, and Marxist-indoctrinated candidate. Their theory that they could nominate anyone and still defeat Trump would be put to the test.

Two weeks from the election the Ruling Class’s grand strategy is a smoldering heap of ashes as they are faced with promoting the most undisciplined, unpopular, and unlikable presidential candidate in modern American history against a candidate, Donald Trump, who not only has a successful presidency to point to but has run an extraordinarily well-organized, disciplined, and optimistic campaign.

As the Harris campaign collapses and the prospects of capturing both houses of Congress has gone a-glimmering, the Ruling Class’s only option is to double down on voting fraud and manipulation, a tactic fraught with extraordinary peril for them and the country.

The overt and tyrannical machinations of the Democrat Party, the legacy media, and the NeverTrump alliance within the Ruling Class underscores the vital importance of this and the next two election cycles. This cabal must be soundly defeated and effectively replaced if this nation is to survive as founded.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service