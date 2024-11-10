Lawfare fails

The purpose of the lawfare against Donald Trump, federal, local, criminal and civil, was to so damage him Americans would not vote him into office. The rest was sheer Trump Derangement Syndrome—TDS. It allowed Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs), the self-imaged elite, to express their righteous rage and hatred. Bankrupt the evil Trump, put him in prison. The process is the punishment, particularly if the process, and the laws under which it was initiated, are made up and corrupt.

And it all failed, every bit of it. To be sure, the lunatic New York civil real estate case still survives, but will surely be overturned on appeal as a grotesque violation of the Eighth Amendment prohibition against excessive fines. Even New York’s appeals courts will likely at least reduce the insane fines imposed, and even that will likely be struck down by the federal courts and the Supreme Court if necessary. Even the supposed groping conviction will surely lose on appeal.

The same is true of the New York prosecution under an unprincipled D/s/c judge, that resulted in a foregone conviction and is due to be sentenced later this month. That was the case that allowed Kamala Harris to call Trump a convicted felon, which produced memes and T-shirts proclaiming Americans would rather vote for the felon than the liar and they did. That one is surely going to disappear on appeal due to the Supreme Court’s immunity decision, and voluminous, malicious errors on the part of the judge, who behaved as a second prosecutor.

The Florida documents case was dismissed months ago, and Krazee Eyze Killah Jack Smith is trying to appeal it. Sadly for Smith and the D/s/c/Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) community, the DOJ is contemplating dismissing both saving Trump, moments after he’s sworn in on January 20, 2025, the minor paperwork of personally firing Smith. The DOJ can’t prosecute a sitting president, and to their horror, it won’t be possible to do the deed before the inauguration. In fact, Smith’s request that all deadlines in that case be postponed was quietly granted by the hand-picked, TDS afflicted judge. The Merrick Garland DOJ might try to put off action on its cases until after Trump’s second term, but a sane, non-corrupt Attorney General would surely dismiss both, and even were that not true, four years would give Trump enough time to work through the courts to inevitable dismissal.

The Fani Willis debacle in Georgia is also on its last, shaky legs. While Willis won reelection, the legislature and appeals courts are looking into her many foibles, including how a woman with a $100,000 salary managed to deposit some $8 million within two years, and her corrupt and previously unaccountable misuse of tens of millions. That her case, as well as the rest, are grotesque examples of unlawful political prosecution is merely icing on the cake.

There is compelling evidence virtually all of these cases were coordinated with the White House, and once Trump takes office, with the help of an honest DOJ and FBI, learning the full scope of that coordination and illegal usurpation of the justice system at every level, becomes a near certainty. Political prosecutions are a betrayal of America’s constitutional order. No wonder so many have rightly observed those prosecutions have reduced America to banana republic status.

Practically and politically, the goal of those prosecutions—defeating Donald Trump—badly failed and blew up in the faces of Trump’s enemies. There is no point, no advantage, in continuing them, apart from the perverse satisfaction his enemies derive from hurting Trump, his family and his supporters. Even the unlawfully appointed Jack Smith, a man whose unethical prosecutions have repeatedly been overturned, may be seeing the writing on the wall.

Continuing Inspector Javert-like prosecutions is a bad look for D/s/cs who are beginning to see the wisdom of at least pretending they went too far to the left. Hanging on to that kind of hatred and rage may turn out to be too much even for terminal TDS patients.

After four years out of power, with knowledge and perspective he didn’t have in his first term, Donald Trump may very well be able to drain the swamp in significant ways, and in so doing, use legitimate political and legal processes to repay his self-proclaimed political enemies in spades. He won’t need to break the law or even ephemeral ethics. Their arrogance led them to serial violations of the law honest prosecutors can legitimately exploit. There is already evidence America’s foreign and domestic enemies know they’re in real trouble and are furiously backpedaling.

Retribution, not to salve Trump’s ego, but to restore the rule of law and political ethics, is coming. It can’t come soon enough.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.