When a post isn’t big enough: A video-podcast addressing myriad post-election issues

I had about ten tabs open and discovered that American Thinker had only one space left for a post today. So, I cheated and jumbled them all into a video-podcast that covers myriad topics that were in the news today and about which I had something to say.

If you watch or listen to the podcast, you’ll get to hear my opinions about:

An important point about Civil Rights that too few Democrats understand.

How the election spelled the end of the pernicious intersectionality that has dominated Democrat politics since the Obama era.

The leftist overreach that spelled the Democrats’ doom.

The Trump dividends that are already paying off in foreign policy, even though he hasn’t even been inaugurated.

The American people’s verdict should mark (and seemingly already is marking) the end of the lawfare against Trump.

Fear and loathing at the FBI’s headquarters now that there’s a new Trumpian sheriff in town.

The jihad playing out in Amsterdam.

Why Hollywood stars—and, maybe, some politicians—should are, or should be, running scared...or just running. (Hint, Jeffrey Epstein and P Diddy.)

The sad, funny story of the leftist who utterly fails to connect her political values to the frightening world that she inhabits.

So, for what it’s worth, here are the ways you can listen to/watch the video-podcast.

If you eschew YouTube, you can watch the video on Rumble:

If you’re okay with YouTube, here’s the YouTube version:

Should you prefer podcasts, Libsyn is one option:

Alternatively, here’s the link for the Apple podcast.