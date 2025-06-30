Karmelo Anthony’s request for a public defender is approved

Karmelo Anthony’s family raised more than half a million dollars on the back of Karmelo’s legal troubles—after he stabbed Austin Metcalf to death at a high school track meet—but if you thought a half-a-mil financial windfall meant financial independence for people like this…you’d be poorly mistaken. Karmelo Anthony’s request for a public defender has been approved after he claimed poverty and financial hardship before the court:

BREAKING: According to Karmelo Anthony’s advocacy group, his application for indigent status was approved. pic.twitter.com/HCjzvlR1V2 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 28, 2025

What would a normal person have done if a massive amount of money was just dumped in their lap? They would have invested it wisely, and used it to produce generational wealth. They would not blow it on houses, cars, and sneakers they can’t afford, which is exactly what the Anthony family did. (See blogs I’ve written on this very subject here, here, and here.)

And, since I’ve accurately predicted what the Anthony family would do with the money before they did, time and again, here’s my latest prediction: they’ll be hit with back taxes for the money they’ve raised. Something about them just strikes me as unwise and irresponsible, so I’m guessing that they did not hire a financial planner, nor did they set aside money to pay the taxes on their half-a-million dollar crowdfunding campaign.

But you know whose fault that will be if and when they’re (hopefully) held accountable for their own choices? White supremacists’ of course! I mean, that’s why the public is outraged over Karmelo’s behavior at the track meet—at least that’s what the family’s fixer and spokesperson, a violent criminal by the name of Dominique Alexander, keeps telling us.

(I also predict accusations of unpaid rent from their new landlord, repossessed cars, and a forced eviction at some point too.)

Anyway, this is just one more example of why handing people like *this* a bunch of money doesn’t actually compel them into a state of financial independence and security. (Don’t forget, the first welfare programs were sold as reparations.)

Half a million dollars and they still need us to pay for his lawyer? That’s not a lack of money issue, that’s a lack of smart spending issue.

