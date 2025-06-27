Karmelo Anthony reportedly files court paperwork for a public defender

The thing about stereotypes is that people who know nothing about you—in fact know quite a bit about you.

It’s why I drive by a derelict trailer park where Cadillacs with fancy rims sit parked in the grass and I know exactly who lives there; it’s why when I read about a 13-month-old baby who was in the process of being adopted by a “couple” and who was raped to death within three months of him being placed in their care I already know it’s not a heterosexual couple we’re talking about; and it’s why I knew that the money that Karmelo Anthony’s family was raising for his legal defense wasn’t actually going to be used just for his legal defense, but instead be blown on luxuries. There’s a term to explain what kind of “rich” this sort of behavior is….

No sooner than I reported on the family upgrading to a McMansion rental in a neighborhood they could never otherwise afford, jokingly predicting that we can expect new cars and designer duds next…luxury vehicles show up in the driveway, an “endless stream” of Amazon trucks makes drop-offs to the residence, and Karmelo gets some new brand-name sneakers.

Am I a seer? No, I just know that human behavior in certain communities is predictable.

Now, as Anthony is now officially facing a murder charge after being indicted by a grand jury earlier this week, he’s reportedly filed “indigent” paperwork to obtain a public defender, a formal plea for financial assistance that claims poverty and financial destitution, after raising more than half a million dollars less than two months ago:

BREAKING: Karmelo Anthony submitted an Indigent Packet to the Collin County Court, requesting court-appointed legal representation as an indigent (financially destitute) defendant.



However, just 24 hours ago, the Anthony family updated their GiveSendGo campaign to reflect a need… pic.twitter.com/pUA04cyLix — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 26, 2025

Living off of other people’s money is all these people know how to do.

Anyway, despite having filed this paperwork, the family is continuing with their fundraiser, which is still active, and just recently increased the amount they want, bumping the total requested funds to right around $1.4 million. The updated blurb regarding the crowdfunding campaign at least admits that while legal defense is “part” of why they need money, they’re also using it as “comprehensive assistance” to “navigate the many challenges” of their son’s thuggish and horrendous choices—like rental homes they can’t afford, high-end vehicles (because who wants to drive to and from court in a base-model economy car), and fancy clothes.

