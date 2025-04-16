Karmelo Anthony’s family adds a new ride to list of luxuries they’re buying after raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars under pretense of ‘legal defense’

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

I literally called this just yesterday.

When writing about Karmelo Anthony’s family claiming poverty, or “cash struggles” as the media describes it, to get his bond lowered from one million dollars (the standard for a murder charge) to $250,000, explaining that all the money they raked in (hundreds of thousands of dollars) wasn’t exactly for legal defense per se, but more for the finer things in life, like moving into a new McMansion valued at more than $800k, hiring help, and apparently…buying new cars, which is exactly what I predicted they would do next:

So, while the family could have afforded the bond with the money they promised to use on a legal defense, they’d rather live out the stereotype: Anthony’s dad has now quit his job, and they’ll be living off the money for the foreseeable future. Cue a flashy new car, and maybe some designer threads [emphasis added].

Here’s an update, from an item at the Daily Mail:

The teenager is now hunkered down in a Frisco home located on Mercedes Lane that his family is renting for an estimated price tag of $3,500 a month, according to Zillow. When DailyMail.com visited the home Tuesday, a white Suburban, a black Acura and a third sedan were parked in the driveway. One resident told DailyMail.com the family just purchased a new vehicle. The lavish lifestyle is in stark contract [sic] to the cash struggles Anthony’s father, Andrew Anthony, claimed to have in court Monday, where the parent claimed he was the sole breadwinner.

Forget for a moment the fact that the Anthony family just won the lottery because their delinquent son stabbed a white kid and a sizable enough portion of the black community finds that to be worth rewarding (most of the crowdfunding donors are reportedly black), but of course they don’t actually use this financial windfall to buy an affordable home for long-term financial security. Instead, they willingly choose the chains of financial slavery and rent a house they could not afford otherwise. (Oh, and they’re reportedly splurging on online shopping, with neighbors relaying that there’s been a steady stream of Amazon delivery trucks visiting the residence.)

It’s all just so… stereotypical. And, if the stereotypes continue to hold true, this “new” car is a used and very high maintenance BMW or Mercedes, with tons of miles on it.

But leftists, go ahead and tell me again how the black community is held down and perpetually stationed at the bottom of the socio-economic totem pole because of past injustices—it couldn’t possibly have anything to do with their financial choices and spendthrift lifestyles.

