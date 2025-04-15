If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

Don’t expect justice for Austin Metcalf, the bright and beautiful teenage boy who was senselessly stabbed at a high school track meet earlier this month, because he had the audacity to die at the hands of a black thug while white.

When Karmelo Anthony, Metcalf’s admitted killer, was initially arrested and charged for the murder, his bail was set at $1,000,000—but the DEI judge overseeing the case decided to lower the amount to $250,000, a 75% reduction, and Anthony is now out on house arrest. Here’s the judge, for reference:

This is the judge who slashed Karmelo Anthony’s bond from $1M to $250K.



Need I say more? pic.twitter.com/pVMb1e2DWP — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) April 14, 2025

Now, if you haven’t kept up, Karmelo Anthony’s family set up a crowdfunding campaign—and they’ve been handsomely rewarded for his act, raking in almost half a million dollars for his legal defense. (Shortly after the stabbing, “black Twitter” lit up with endless comments about how great it is when a “honkey” gets killed by a black person because they’ve had enough of our existence.)

But, as the Daily Mail reports, the family has “other plans” for the money…like buying a fancy new house, and hiring a security team. (And… the BLM acronym still stands for Buy Large Mansions.) Here’s what Anthony’s lawyer said:

‘It would be disingenuous to say there isn’t money,’ Howard told the judge in his closing statement. ‘But it is not a bond fund. This family needs to be able to survive.’

So, while the family could have afforded the bond with the money they promised to use on a legal defense, they’d rather live out the stereotype: Anthony’s dad has now quit his job, and they’ll be living off the money for the foreseeable future. Cue a flashy new car, and maybe some designer threads.

Anthony’s lawyers claimed that he’s a model citizen—but CBS journalist Amelia Mugavero revealed this:

He is not an honor roll kid.

He was suspended. pic.twitter.com/MycFWoWo3s — Farmgirl (@greenboat) April 8, 2025

Why does a cold-hearted murderer get to enjoy the comforts of home? Well, if he were to actually face justice, it would be like the summer of 2020 all over again. The entire country is held hostage by racist, domestic terrorists.

This is where we’re at with race relations in America.

