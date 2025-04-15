About that stabbing murder in Frisco, Texas...

“To murder a man is to rob the world of his future, to steal what he might have given.” – John Steinbeck

The tragic loss of Austin Metcalf’s life to a murderer with a knife is so senseless it is difficult to process, and yet it has already become yet another cause célèbre that the race baiters have gleefully taken on as permission to escalate.

You can be sure they are already planning for another full-blown scandal. You can bet they are hoping for another George Floyd 2.0 national riot.

Hopefully, that will not happen. Metcalf’s death was perhaps not intentional, but then, maybe it was.

The accused killer, Karmelo Anthony, most probably provoked the victim.

Isn’t it possible the seventeen- year-old from another school, who had a knife in his duffle bag, just might have decided to sit under the tent of Metcalf’s school in order to provoke just such an incident?

When Metcalf asked Anthony to move, he refused. Then, according to witnesses, Anthony said “punch me and see what happens,” and “don’t put your hands on me.”

Metcalf apparently put his hand on Anthony’s shoulder, Anthony reached into his bag for the knife and stabbed Metcalf in the heart and ran. Metcalf died in his twin brother’s arms. When the police caught up to him, he freely admitted he had done it, asked if Metcalf was going to be O.K., and quickly said it was “self defense.”

He began crying but no remorse was discerned beyond being caught.

As in many such horrific events, the killer sees himself as the victim. And like clockwork, social media was full of angry videos comparing Anthony to Rosa Parks! Rosa Parks he is not.

Posts making Metcalf out to be some kind of thug began appearing, faked photos.

By all accounts he was a good kid, an 'A' student who played football and ran track.

Chances are he just misread the situation. Another black kid might have realized Anthony was intent on starting something and known how to respond, that what was required was an equally threatening retort which might have diffused the situation or escalated it to mutual disrespect which is always the excuse for violence, the kind of violence justified in the streets of far too many neighborhoods.

“The ultimate tragedy is not the murder itself, but the silence of those who should have stopped it.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

Matt Walsh has been the recipient of many death threats and vicious social media posts for saying that young black men commit more murders than any other group. Most of those hurling furious insults at Walsh try but cannot dispute the data. “… although Black men and boys ages 15 to 34 make up just 2% of the nation's population, they were among 37% of gun homicides that year.”

Walsh is correct. One of Walsh’s attackers claims that all serial killers have been white. Well, not true -- just look up Lonnie Franklin who terrorized Los Angeles, known as "the grim sleeper."

But as usual, in manufactured blow-ups involving race, facts do not matter.

So fake pictures of Metcalf are appearing across social media though it is Anthony’s social media that pretty clearly shows him to be a genuine thug. He is shown holding a rifle and flashing a gang sign.

Could his actions that day have been a gang initiation? Seems worth looking into.

The most vicious gangs require at least one murder to be accepted. Anthony’s give-send-go account has raised $500.000 and, of course, he has already been released on $250,000 bond, reduced from $1 million. He will be under house arrest and wear an ankle monitor. As a minor, he is not eligible for the death penalty.

Even though this seems to be an open and shut case of murder, will a Texas jury find this killer not guilty because they fear backlash from the BLM and Antifa?

If Anthony is found guilty, will there be riots? The George Floyd riots cost over $1 billion and 17 people died. No one went to prison except the police who were involved in Floyd’s arrest.

Kamala Harris raised money to bail out the rioters who were arrested -- because of course she did.

Will we see murals and statues of Anthony all over the country like we do of George Floyd, a lifelong career criminal and drug addict who had so much fentanyl in his system he would have died that day anyway?

Karmelo Anthony is too young to have racked up Floyd’s criminal record, but he still murdered an innocent young man for no discernible reason. He should not get away with it without serious consequences. Those trying to make him the victim are making common cause with the shockingly immoral fans of Luigi Mangione, the young man accused of murdering the CEO of United Healthcare in cold blood. The moronic Taylor Lorenz has no compunctions venerating Mangione, whom she calls a “moral man.”

The left now embraces assassination culture to achieve their political goals -- protect criminals and terrorists, persecute victims.

Given Karmelo Anthony’s age, he has very likely, and sadly, been taught that violence against white people is an acceptable order of the day, an act of which he can be proud, even venerated, within his local culture.

We must all mourn for the Metcalf family for the loss of their son. We must mourn as well for the violence that has been so deeply embedded in young black men by design.

“When a society no longer cares about human life, murder becomes just another story in the headlines.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

Image: Grok, ai-generated illustration, via X